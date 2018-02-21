Council approves purchase of Compadres building

After a closed session at the conclusion of the Feb. 5 Monticello City Council meeting, the council was in a position at its Feb. 19 meeting to approve the purchase of the tax sale certificate on property located at 103. W. First St.

The former Compadres building, owned by Al Hughes, will soon be in the possession of the City of Monticello.

“The city has been interested in seeing something done to that building for some time,” commented City Administrator Doug Herman.