Council approves purchase of new, additional holiday lights

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas…in Monticello!

During the Nov. 18 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved the purchase of holiday lights in the amount of $18,650.23.

For the past several years, Parks and Recreation has been working to raise money for holiday and winter lights and décor for display throughout the community. They've been able to fundraise $7,157 to replace the aging lit wreaths that adorned the streetlights downtown. Lights will also be on display at Riverside Gardens and Fountain Park.

Monticello Main Street also recently contributed $7,500 toward holiday lights, via a Jones County Community Foundation grant geared toward downtown beautification. Parks and Rec was also awarded a $10,000 grant from Monticello Give to Grow. (See the article inside this week's Express.)

These funds total $24,657.

"This is not taxpayer money," noted City Administrator Russ Farnum.

He said by having the city pay for the purchase, there are some sales tax advantages.

The order will include:

• 20 LED snowflakes for the downtown light poles

• An 8-foot tree topper for the top of the city tree at the corner of First Street and Main Street

• 288 light stands and 40 meteor shower lights for the city parks

With the remaining $6,000, additional lights will be purchased after the holiday season with such décor goes on sale. This will allow for lights to be added to the Renaissance Center and City Hall.

In other city business:

• The council approved the FY 2024 street finance report.

• The council approved a loan agreement, providing for the issuance of General Obligation Corporate Purpose Notes, of the levy of taxes to pay the same. This is related to the Northridge/Highland Corp. housing project.

The $375,000 GO bond will be paid for by TIF revenues. The bon will have a two-year term. At the end of the term, the note will cost $405,000 with interest, fees, and closing costs.

F&M Bank was the lowest bidder at 3.889784 percent.

• The council approved the hiring of part-time paramedic Austin Koch at $26.72 an hour.

Ambulance Director Lori Lynch said they are still interviewing for the full-time EMT position.

"Hopefully soon we'll have a decision on that," she said. "We have done some scheduling changes with my schedule. One of our part-time paramedics is now picking up and has a set schedule, taking some of my hours, which allows me to flex my office hours. That has allowed us to pick up back-up calls. Some calls in the past we were not able to go to because we don't have enough staff in town. Now we've been able to take them with our Monticello staff."

• The council approved adopting a "standard" airport hangar month-to-month lease agreement.

Farnum said there are two hangars at the airport with month-to-month rent, used for short-term storage of aircraft until the owners can get into full-time hangar space.

"We charge a rate that is based on square footage of the plane," explained Farnum.

Hangar B has three tenants. One pays $200 a month; two others pay $300. Hangar C, which is a double-bay, contains seven planes, all paying $100 a month.

• The council approved closing City Hall on Black Friday, Nov. 29.

• The council approved the second reading of the Code of Ordinances pertaining to "consumable help and marijuana product sales."

• During the reports, Farnum shared that he's been in talks with the Monticello school district concerning the future of Shannon and Carpenter elementaries.

"At some point," he said, "the city council needs to sit down and talk about what does the city want to get out of those properties. We have a lot of communicating to do as far as what we could use those buildings for or what could we fit into those neighborhoods if we tear it all down and start over. What does the larger community want with those facilities or properties?"

A follow-up meeting between the city and the school district is slated for January.

• Water/Wastewater Superintendent Jim Tjaden urged residents to fill out the lead pipe survey that was sent out in mid-October. Over 400 residents did not return the survey, noting whether their home contains lead water pipes or not.

If you have questions or need help identifying your pipes, contact the city.

• On Nov. 10, 30 adults and children showed up to help clear the site of the future bike park behind Dollar Fresh. Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald thanked Nick Kahler and Zeb Bowser with Public Works for their time, as well as Randy Muller for the use of his chipper.

In relation to that project, the Jones County Community Foundation funded a grant request to assist in the cost of concept design for the bike park. Oswald said $7,000 has been committed toward that phase, which includes donations and other grants. The goal is to have this phase wrapped up by Dec. 14.