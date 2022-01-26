Council approves RFP for N. Sycamore St. project

Last fall, the City of Monticello acquired property located at 449 N. Sycamore St. in Monticello. During the Jan. 17 city council meeting, the council voted to sell the property to Mike and Emily Kraus.

In December, the council directed city staff to advertise for RFPs (requests for proposals). Only one proposal was submitted.

“The city tore down the dilapidated home,” explained City Administrator Russ Farnum.

The Krauses proposal was to purchase the property for $20,000, with $10,000 to be paid up front and the remaining $10,000 to be paid upon closing of the lot. They plan to build a 1,600-square-foot three-bedroom ranch-style home with an unfinished basement on the lot before the end of 2022, with a two-stall garage. Their intent is to sell the home when complete.

The city placed some contingencies on the sale. Clear title would be delivered by the city until construction is complete in a timely manner. The city will also identify property pins (boundaries) to eliminate any discrepancies with the neighbors.

In other city business:

• The council approved accepting ownership of a parcel via quit claim deed, adjusting the boundary line between Kleinow Field and Riverside Senior Apartments.

While this was previously approved by the council on Dec. 15, the Recorder’s Office rejected the documents because the surveyor dated the plat over 30 days prior to the recording.

• The council approved funding for JETS for Fiscal Year 2023 for $1,500.

• The council approved funding for the Fourth of July fireworks at $2,600.

• The council set an earlier time for the Feb. 7 meeting at 5 p.m. due to the mid-term caucuses.

• Farnum informed the council that there was another water leak on N. Sycamore Street since the completion of the new street project. The contractor, Horsfield Construction, came on site and dug up the leak.

“It appears to be contractor error,” reported Farnum. “It was a backfill issue, and it was fully repaired by Horsfield.”

• Farnum said 60 percent of the plans for the new wastewater treatment plant have been submitted to the city and reviewed by city staff.

• Mayor Dave Goedken discussed a possible sidewalk extension project with the council.

The area in question is E. First Street from Main Street/Business 151 to Willow Trail along Kitty Creek. It would serve as a way to possibly connect the trail to the downtown district. The sidewalk would follow First Street along the south side of the Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh property.

If the city built the sidewalk at 4 foot wide, it could cost around $40,000. If it were built at 6 feet in length, the cost could exceed $80,000.

“The comprehensive plan calls for a trail extension,” said Goedken.

The council quickly came to a consensus about holding off on the installation of a new sidewalk/trail extension until the new sewer plant project was complete.

Council member Candy Langerman asked about trail extension plans to bring the trail behind Dollar Fresh.

“We have $120,000 invested in a trail that dead-ends and we have no sidewalk,” noted Goedken.

Yeoman said the traditional trail built in town is about 10-foot in width.

Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald agreed with the majority of the council.

“We’re talking about connecting the trail,” voiced Mayor Dave Goeden.