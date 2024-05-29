Council approves second FY24 amendment

During the May 20 Monticello City Council meeting, the council held a public hearing and approved the second amendment to the city's FY 2024 budget.

No public comments were made.

This amendment decreases revenues by $21,514, and also decreases expenses by $488,375.

Prior to approving the amendment, there were some clarifying questions from the council.

Council member Mary Phelan asked about collecting property taxes on a city-owned rental property on 190th Street by the airport.

"Why are we paying $15,000 in taxes for that?" she asked. "I thought that since we own it, it's abated."

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen explained that the amount isn't just an estimate on property taxes owed, but also professional fees and paying for a property manager.

"That seems like a lot of money that's on top of what we already paid for this house," added Phelan.

Hinrichsen said it might seem high, but she had to estimate (guess) what that number might be between now and June 30, the end of the fiscal year.

City Administrator Russ Farnum explained that the city was hoping to be exempt from paying property taxes on the rental property.

"Because we're renting it at market rate and it’s not for public use like the airport ag land, the rent on the single-family home is not related to the use of the airport," he said. "So, therefore, we're not tax exempt."

"I thought all city property was tax exempt," commented Council member Dave Goedken, adding that it's a surprise to hear the city has to pay property taxes on the home.

Hinrichsen offered that the city has paid property taxes in the past when it came to some of the hangars at the airport.