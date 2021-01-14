Council approves several fiscal year investments

During the Jan. 4 Monticello City Council meeting, the council discussed several investment opportunities for Fiscal Year 2022.

A $3,000 investment in the Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition was approved. This is a $1,000 increase over FY 2019.

In a letter from the Coalition to the council, it was explained that “in the past 16 years, tremendous strides have been made in reducing youth substance use in Jones County.” In 2004 when the Coalition began, 52 percent of 11th graders reported binge drinking, according to the Iowa Youth Survey. Today, that percentage sits at 7 percent.

Marijuana use has also gone down from 16 percent to 5 percent; as well as prescription drug misuse, from 9 to 3 percent.

The council approved $500 toward Jones County Extension & Outreach Summer Discovery Camp. The Monticello City Council has supported the camp over the last 15 years.

Jacki Luckstead, Youth Development Program Specialist, said they served 180 youth in Jones County this past summer with take-home crafts and activities due to COVID-19.

“That’s double what we had in the past,” she said. “We hope to be in-person this coming summer. We’re planning for it.”

Luckstead said the city’s contribution helps to pay for staff and materials for Summer Discovery Camp.

Council member Tom Yeoman asked Luckstead when the Extension office planned to hire a director. Luckstead offered they look to hire soon.

The council approved a $1,500 investment in Keep Iowa Beautiful/Hometown Pride (HTP).

This is a program that falls under the Grant Wood Loop, which encompasses Jones, Jackson, and Dubuque counties. In 2017, the council agreed to a five-year financial commitment at $1,500 a year.

Some of the benefits to come out of the Grant Wood Loop (Parks to People) program include $47,000 for the downtown pocket park in Monticello. Other county projects have also been supported: Wapsipinicon Trail and Central Park Lake restoration.

The council approved contributing $2,600 toward the Fourth of July fireworks, put on by the Monticello Fire Department.

The council approved investments of $3,796 for the current fiscal year (FY21) and FY22 toward the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority. According to City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen, the council never formally approved the allocation for FY21.

In December, the MRWMA learned that it is likely to receive a $100,000 DNR grant to help complete and promote the watershed plan.

The council also approved $1,500 toward the Jones County JETS program, which is housed in Monticello.

“That’s not much money for the great service we get here,” commented Council member Dave Goedken.

“It’s a bargain,” agreed Yeoman.

In other city business:

• The council approved a three-year mowing contract with Steve and Lisa Monk. The biggest change from previous years is the addition of the Baty Disc Golf Course (at a cost of $176 per occurrence) and the Northridge Retention property ($45 per occurrence).

The total contract cost is $35,100 a year.

• The council approved the first reading amending the city code of ordinances pertaining to the mayor’s compensation. The pay was increased from $300 to $400 a month.

The new compensation would not take effect until Jan. 1, 2022.