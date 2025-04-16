Council approves several FY26 funding requests, seeks clarification from MACC

A special Monticello City Council meeting was held on March 24 where members of the council heard multiple presentations from those representing area non-profits, requesting funds for Fiscal Year 2026.

During the regular April 7 council meeting, the council took action on those requests.

The council approved $3,000 for the Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition.

The council approved $15,000 for Jones County Economic Development.

The council approved $2,600 for the Monticello Firefighters of Iowa Organization Inc. to go toward the Fourth of July fireworks.

The council approved $1,500 for JETS.

The council approved $4,838 for Jones County Senior Dining.

The council approved $1,212 plus 4 percent of the city’s Hotel/Motel Tax for the Jones County Tourism Association.

The council approved $3,030 (75 cents per capita) for the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority (WMA). The approval is half what the WMA requested at $6,060 ($1.50 per capita).

“We didn’t do the full amount last year,” noted Council member Dave Goedken. “It’s continued to go up.”

There was much discussion around the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce’s (MACC) request of $10,000 from the city to go toward updating signage along Highway 151, as well as Monticello Main Street’s request of $40,000 over three years to go toward wayfinding signage throughout the downtown Main Street district.

MACC Director Megan Beaman and Board President Allie Aschtgen were both present to answer any of the council’s questions.

Council member Scott Brighton asked whether the chamber had additional funding sources secured for their signage project, other than the city.

“Not at the moment,” Beaman said. “We’re looking into grant funding.”

“Are we paying for all of it?” Brighton followed up.

“Yes, at this point,” Beaman noted.

Brighton said he didn’t want to commit the funds until seeing a concept of the signs first.

MACC is partnering with Monticello Main Street to coordinate the signs both groups are working on so there is a common theme and similar look.

The chamber owns two giant tourism signs along 151, one north of town near Hog Slat Inc., and one south of town at the Amber Road exit.

“We would basically be replacing those existing signs, but we want to keep that theme in line with whatever Main Street does with wayfinding in town,” said Aschtgen.

Brighton agreed the signs needed to be updated, but was not in favor of the city footing the entire bill for the project.

Aschtgen asked if the council would instead favor a not-to-exceed figure on a reimbursement case.

Goedken said property taxpayers don’t want to be paying for wants over needs and essential services.

“The biggest complaint is it seems to me that property taxes went from funding our essential services to start funding everything under the sun,” he said. “Those highway signs, are they actually an essential service that they should be coming out of property taxes and not money raised through some other form? I’m not in favor of it.”

Quinn Behrends, vice president of the Main Street board, shared that they have been having conversations with various sign companies to put a design together. But a decision is not going to happen overnight.

“We’re looking at a six-month project with design, implementation, etc.,” noted Behrends.

“It seems like if you want to get people on 151 to come in and visit this town and spend their money, we need to let them know that we’re here and what we have to offer. That’s what those signs do for us,” commented Mayor Wayne Peach.

Goedken questioned whether the city’s appropriation to MACC would be better spent on social media or technology.

The council asked MACC to provide some sort of concept design for the tourism signs, as well as data on how many chambers receive city/taxpayer funding for projects before a formal decision is made.

The council voted to table action on MACC’s funding request.

Concerning Main Street, Goedken asked if their board planned to solicit funding from other sources as well, beyond the city.

Deb Bowman, Board president, said she has already hit the ground running. So far $400 has been pledged toward Main Street.

“We were very supported last time, partially because the city was so supportive,” she said. “I think people have a good feeling about Main Street. I’m planning to hit the streets in May. I’d like to have a real core value by September. We’ve got big plans.”

Bowman said Main Street Iowa holds their organization accountable for what it sets out to accomplish.

“One of the things that we haven’t blown our horn enough about is they’re doing a new accreditation across the U.S.,” she said. “I’ve been on lots of Zoom calls with Main Street presidents across Iowa who have been mad as heck about this new accreditation because they can’t get by it; they haven’t been doing enough. We sailed through it. We’re one of the few places that did.”

Goedken said he’d like to see Main Street focus on upper-story housing as an initiative.

“I agree with you, Dave,” said Behrends. “Second-story housing is important to me, too. But unfortunately, we don’t own the buildings.”

The council approved the Main Street funding.