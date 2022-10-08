Council approves truck purchase for Public Works

The Monticello Public Works Department is getting a new dump truck.

During the Aug. 1 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved the purchase of a 2023 Freightliner truck chassis for the purchase price of $85,000. This will replace a dump truck Public Works has been using for 21 years.

“Our last dump truck we ordered in 2013,” noted Public Works Director Nick Kahler.

The 2001 truck had significant wear and tear, as well as a hole that was beyond patching.

Khaler sought three quotes for a truck chassis:

• International at $106,250

• Mac at $92,900

• Freightliner at $85,000

“The International and Freightliner are two of the better trucks we have now,” commented Kahler.

Once the chassis is ordered, Kahler told the council it would be at least a year, if not 14 to 15 months, before it was delivered.

Council member Candy Langerman asked about the price difference between the International and Freightliner. Kahler said both have the same motor and transmission.

“The International is the state bid,” he said.

Both also come with a five-year warranty.

The Public Works Department does have the funding set aside to cover this purchase, as well as the snow equipment to outfit the chassis.

In other city business:

• Police Chief Britt Smith said the Monticello Police Department is still accepting applications to fill an officer vacancy through Aug. 19.

“We have not seen a great response thus far,” Smith said of getting the word out about the opening. “We have a certified and a non-certified candidate both interested in the position.”

In addition, the MPD is working to accommodate vacation requests while still being short-staffed.

Smith said both the MPD and the ambulance department are experiencing staffing issues.

“Calls continue to remain busy, even after the fair,” he said.

• Gaylen Kray asked if the N. Sycamore Street Project could be placed on the council agenda for open discussion by the council and possible action.

“It’s been three years and nothing is fixed,” he said.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said Horsfield, the project contractor, finally reached out and has assured the city that the project would get done this year.

“Horsfield has had a hard time getting consistent staff to work,” shared Farnum. “They have not forgotten about us. I will touch base with them this week to see when they can start working.”

Farnum said if Horsfield cannot complete the job, they will look to sub-contract the work.

“It needs to get done; it’s been put off long enough,” urged Kray. “I think we can all agree on that. You need to pull the trigger to see that it gets done.”

• The council approved adapting the changes and additions to the City of Monticello Employee Handbook.