Council approves various TIF/Urban Renewal items

Published by admin on Wed, 11/22/2017 - 10:01am
Economic development and TIF/Urban Renewal Districts encompassed much of the Monticello City Council’s agenda for their Nov. 20 meeting.
A public hearing was held, with no public comment, regarding an amendment to the development agreement with Boulders Inn Monticello, LLC. The amendment to the agreement will allow Boulders Inn & Suites to receive bi-annual grant payments (every six months), based upon the hotel/motel tax receipts, by the city. The previous agreement included annual grant payments.
