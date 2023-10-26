Council awards bonds for 2024 capital projects

The city recently sent out requests for bids on the sale of General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds Series 2023 totaling $1,885,000. Bids were due at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16.

During that evening’s Monticello City Council meeting, Matt Stoffel with PFM Financial Advisors LLC was present to explain the process and recommend a direction the city should go with the bonds.

The bonds will be used to fund three major capital improvement projects:

• Chestnut Street improvements between Second and Third Street, including drainage, water main, street and sidewalk construction

• Sixth Street Ditch improvements from Chestnut Street east to Cedar Street and northeast to Seventh Street

• Repainting and maintenance to the South Water Tower

Stoffel met with the council back in February to present a financial plan in which to finance these projects.

“At that time when the public hearings were done, the authority to issue up to $2.5 million in bonds was established. Today is the execution of that plan,” he said.

A 5.2 percent interest rate was built into the sale of the bonds.

The lowest rate (bid) came from UMB Bank N.A., Kansas City, Mo., with a rate of 4.1775 percent. UMB bid in partnership with Hills Bank & Trust out of Hills, Iowa.

“We were very happy with that bid,” expressed Stoffel. “The interest rate environment has been very rollercoaster-ish over the last several months. So this is a good rate. It’s good for the city to lock this rate in.”

The second lowest rate was 4.32 percent.

“We had seven bids, we hoped for three,” added Stoffel. “Seven is really good participation.

“Out of the seven bids, there were 32 banks involved in the bidding process,” he continued. “If a bank can’t finance all of it, they’ll join with other banks.”

In terms of any local banks that participated in the bidding process, Stoffel shared that Citizens State Bank in Monticello did take part with one other bank. They were not the lowest bid.

“Was Citizens off by a lot?” inquired Council member Brenda Hanken.

“They were with another bank and bid a 4.53 percent (interest rate),” Stoffel shared. “It would cost the city probably close to $40,000 or $50,000 more to award that. It would be very untraditional to award to the highest bid in a competitive sale.”

“Can the banks be told what a lower rate is?” Hanken asked.

Stoffel explained in a sealed bidding process such as this, no one sees or knows what the other is bidding.

Stoffel, via PFM, recommended the council award the bonds to UMB Bank N.A.

The council approved the resolution, with Hanken opposed.

“I’d hate to sell out our hometown bank for $50,000,” she offered as her reason for opposing.

“It’s pretty critical we keep the interest rate down,” explained Mayor Dave Goedken. “That might not be a number you like, but it gets us $50,000 quicker into the next project.”