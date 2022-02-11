Council, city officials discuss future of Sixth Street Ditch

The Monticello City Council held a work session following their Oct. 24 meeting to discuss the future of the Sixth Street Ditch. The work session was to allow council members and city officials to dig deeper into the project; the public was not allowed to address the council on this particular matter.

There were several residents present, however, who live along the ditch area.

Some background on the Sixth Street Ditch…

In 2006, the council directed city engineer Snyder and Associates to study the ditch and highlight the issues. In 2014, that study was updated with a comprehensive Preliminary Engineering Study. In June 2017, S&A completed the preliminary engineering plans on the ditch. These plans covered the area between Chestnut Street (the Chally property) to the box culvert on Sixth Street east of Cedar Street (near the Coyle property).

After some review, the council chose to scale back the ditch project, eliminating most of the area between Chestnut and Cedar streets. As it was noted in the work session packet, “This area has not been a maintenance issue. When this section (of the ditch) overtops the banks, the flooding impacts only open areas and doesn’t threaten any buildings in the area.”

The cost estimate for the scaled-back ditch project is $730,000. City Engineer Patrick Schwickerath said to expect at least an additional 20 percent increase added on due to post-pandemic inflation. (For a total of $876,000.)

The city was approved for a USDA loan to cover the pre-pandemic cost of the project. This would come with a 40-year term.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said the USDA funding would be more attractive for a large project and “for a far greater amount.

“It is probably better to include this project with another 10-year capital bond for another street improvement project,” Farnum said. “Our bonds are getting paid off.”

Farnum said based on the council’s comments during the Oct. 24 meeting, they were not in favor of using USDA funding for the ditch. For one, a 40-year loan lasts beyond the lifespan of the project, which could be 10 to 15 years. Farnum said additional maintenance might be required before the loan is even paid off.

In the last five years, the ditch has changed since preliminary engineering. Back erosion and the streambank have changed, and additional structure issues have occurred. A change to the federal Clean Water Act also now classifies the Sixth Street Ditch as a “Waterway of the U.S.” This designation now requires a permit from the Corps of Engineers if the city chooses to do any sort of project with the ditch.

For the city to do anything impacted along the ditch, both temporary and permanent easements will be needed from property owners.

Moving forward, the city council is left with some questions…

• Should the city proceed with the current plans for the Sixth Street Ditch?

• Should the city own the ditch or obtain easements?

• Should the city expect the easements to be granted at no cost to the city?

• Should the city require property owners to financially participate?

• Should the city require day-to-day maintenance to be performed by property owners?

• Should the city use USDA funding for the project?

The 2017 study of the ditch divided it into three sections of focus: east of Chestnut Street where the existing walls are deteriorating and in need of repair/replacement; downstream of Highway 38 to the culvert between the Tackett and Coyle properties; and east of 38.

Schwickerath said the main goal with the second option would be to grade the channel and add riprap to the bottom. With the last section, grading, riprap, and seeding the banks to prevent erosion.

In terms of expecting property owners to financially contribute toward any project, Farnum said that is a decision the council needs to make.

“Property owners will be involved in the conversation,” he said.

In addition, the council is not interested in owning property along the ditch, but in obtaining easements.

With three sections to focus on, Farnum said it makes the most sense to proceed with the entire ditch, and not pieces of it.

The council was also not wanting to have city staff focused on maintenance of the ditch.

“With issues like silt clearance, the city will have to do that,” added Farnum. “But homeowners will need to maintain the property from time to time.”

The council asked Schwickerath to prepare figures for a possible special assessment to property owners for the Nov. 21 council meeting. The Sixth Street Ditch will be on the agenda for discussion and possible action regarding maintenance and easements.

Due to several factors, including the permitting process, the earliest anything would take place along the ditch is calendar year 2024.