Council considers options for lights at park and ride

Action by the Monticello City Council to approve an option for lighting at the Amber Road park and ride was tabled during the Oct. 3 meeting.

Public Works Director Nick Kahler laid out the city’s options…

• Alliant Energy can set a utility pole on the north or south side of the parking lot. The city would rent the lights on the pole at a cost of $1,025.34.

• Similar to the first option, but the city can purchase their own lights and have a meter installed on the pole. The meter socket costs $1,000, plus installation, and the cost for lights.

• Alliant can set a pole with a meter socket on it, and power could get fed to the pavilion located at the park and ride. The cost from Alliant is $1,834.78, plus the lights and installation.

Mayor Dave Goedken asked if there was a way to have a power source for security cameras on the property.

“A little bit of surveillance goes a long way,” he said.

Council member Wayne Peach commented that he felt running an outlet to the pavilion could get misused by the public.

Kahler said if Alliant owned the pole, they would be the ones providing the maintenance.

“It would be nice to have them care of it if something goes wrong,” said Council member Brenda Hanken.

“A meter socket would be helpful versus relying on Alliant for power,” added Police Chief Britt Smith in reference to the security cameras.

Smith felt a clear power source would also be better versus solar power.

“And if we rent the pole, can we still affix a camera to it?” asked Smith.

Council member Candy Langerman thought Alliant could also handle the lights as opposed to the city owning them.

In tabling any action, the council asked Kahler to bring back more firm cost figures from Alliant.

In other city business:

• The council approved plats of survey along 130th Avenue and Meadowlark Road.

• The council approved the Fiscal Year 2021-22 annual financial report.

The city’s ending balance of all funds combined was $4,229,458 as of July 1, 2020; $4,389,194 on July 1, 2021; and $5,369,834 on July 1, 2022.

• The council approved updates to the cleaning service contract with D&D Services LLC (Molli Hunter). The updates include a rate increase from $25 to $35 an hour, as well as staff changes to the cleaning schedule.

The council previously tabled approval, not knowing if they could approve the contract without going out for bid. City Attorney Doug Herman provided a clarification that bidding is not necessary for this type of service, per state law.

“There are no legal issues in updating or extending the contract,” City Administrator Russ Farnum said.

• The council acknowledged the wage increase, effective Oct. 3, for the Monticello library Youth Services Librarian.

The library board approved an increase of $17.57 an hour.

• The council approved an invoice from Horsfield Construction in the amount of $8,100 for repairs to sidewalks on N. Sycamore Street.

• The board approved the second reading to the city code of ordinances, amending parking restrictions on S. Linden Street. It’s recommended that parking be limited on the east side of the street.

• Goedken complimented the volunteers who organized the fundraiser for the Community Building, which was held on Sept. 24.

“It was a unique event, and they gave some history on the building,” Goedken said. “The group did an amazing job, and have done an immense amount of work. It looks great!”

He reported that over $11,000 was raised.

• The Oct. 17 city council meeting has been moved to Oct. 24 due to the Jones County Economic Development gala.