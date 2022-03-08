Council considers tax rebate on new construction on John Drive

A young business owner showed interest in constructing a commercial building on John Drive to expand his home-based business.

Derek Manternach purchased 1.56 acres, the lot west of 709 John Dr., in Monticello. Manternach owns and operates Manternach Custom Creations, specializing in custom woodworking, cabinets, furniture, etc.

He plans to build a 50-by-80-foot working shop on the property. This would be a $350,000 investment, not including the $25,000 Manternach paid for the ground.

“I want more space and want to expand my business,” he said.

During the Aug. 1 Monticello City Council meeting, Manternach requested a property tax rebate from the city for a period of 10 years. This would be similar to other projects the council approved in the TIF district. The overall 10-year rebate would be $55,000.

Manternach also asked about the $20,000 per acre “land grant” the city offered to another development also on John Drive.

“For a 24-year-old, this is a hefty purchase,” noted Manternach. “A tax rebate would help support my business and keep it going in the right direction.”

Right now, Manternach is the sole employee, but he plans to add one or two over the next year to five years as his business grows.

“It’s great that you’re looking to move to Monticello and possibly create jobs,” praised Mayor Dave Goedken.

City Administrator Russ Farnum explained to the council that the rebate formula he presented to Manternach was the same agreement the city spent much time working on with McMATT Properties who built the storage units along John Drive.

“We spent considerable time on that a year ago,” Farnum said. “The city council indicated that it wanted to get away from the land grant option.”

However, Farnum said he told Manternach he could still request the additional tax rebate.

“But I was pushing out your policy,” Farnum reminded the council.

While the agenda item was a preliminary approval of the development agreement between Manternach and the city, it has to go before the Planning and Zoning committee and a public hearing before it’s all said and done.

A hearing will take place on Monday, Sept. 6 (due to Labor Day), at 6 p.m.

While the council could still amend the agreement on Sept. 6, Farnum advised against.

“It’s better to have the package worked out by the 6th versus facing potential delays,” he said.

Goedken informed the council that the city does have an easement off Manternach’s lot to maintain the ditch in that area.

The council approved the development agreement as presented, not including the $20,000 land grant option.

In other city business:

• The city owns a vacant lot at 449 N. Sycamore St. In April, the council approved selling the lot to Dean Stevens for $14,000 to build a new home.

Due to the rising costs of building materials and supplies and increasing interest rates, Dean Stevens Construction cannot commit to a construction date to firm up a purchase agreement.

“We never got an agreement done,” said Farnum.

Kim Johnson owns the adjacent lot and was willing to offer $15,000 for the purchase of the property to expand the home and build a garage.

The council approved transferring the lot to Johnson.