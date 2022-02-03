Council debates decision on Parks & Rec comprehensive plan

Representatives from MSA Professional Services, Jim Holz and Shannon Gapp, met with the Monticello City Council and several members of the Parks and Recreation Board on Feb. 21 to explain how they might conduct a comprehensive plan for the department.

The process would include three phases, with a timeframe of about six months:

• Phase 1: Project kickoff, reviewing the existing conditions and analysis

• Phase 2: Preliminary park recommendations

• Phase 3: Comprehensive park plan and development

In early January, the Park Board heard a similar presentation from MSA. This was the council’s turn to hear from the company.

Holz said the process involves a lot of public engagement. in fact, Phase 2 offers the opportunity for public focus groups and surveys.

“We need the public’s buy-in,” said Holz. “It’s easier to fundraise (for projects) and apply for grants when you have a plan in place.”

Holz said aside from surveys and public input sessions/focus groups, the project website MSA would create would also have an interactive component for the public to engage.

“It helps provide us with some direction,” he said of hearing from the community as a whole, and not just board members and city officials.

“On the funding part,” questioned Mayor Dave Goedken, “how much are we willing to have property taxes raised to pay for this?”

Holz clarified that the plan just lays out what Parks and Rec might foresee for the future of facilities and amenities; it’s not putting a price tag on anything at the moment.

“From an outside perspective,” added Gapp, “local input guides the entire process. feedback helps guide the plan.”

Council member Wayne Peach asked at what point the city council would be involved in the planning process.

“I hope you would be involved as a concerned citizen,” offered Holz. “The public will be involved in the beginning and ongoing. There are public engagement pieces along the way.”

Holz said once they put together the preliminary plan for Parks and Rec, they’ll go back to the public for further engagement and then revise, if needed, the final draft.

“That (the final draft) will need to be approved the council,” he said.

“I’d be more comfortable if we (the council) were involved mid-term to see how it’s going in case there are some red flags and we need to refocus,” said Peach.

“We can provide ongoing reports,” offered Holz.

Goedken said with MSa tentatively charging $30,000 to put a comprehensive plan together, should the city be seeking competitive quotes from other agencies like Snyder & Associates for similar work.

City Engineer Patrick Schwickerath with Snyder said his firm also offers planning services.

“We can do as much or as little as you’re looking for,” offered Schwickerath. “We’d be interested in showing you what we can do as well.”

Council member Tom Yeoman asked whether grant funding could cover the cost. Holz said some clients are using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.

“There are not a lot of grant funds for planning purposes,” he said.

City resident Tom Osborne commented that he didn’t think now was the appropriate time for the city/Parks and Rec to be spending money on a plan like this.

“You have a tremendous project with the Austin Strong Playground,” Osborne complimented. “It has all kinds of features available. A lot of people don’t know about that (project).”

“We’re also looking at a lot of set-aside for Parks and Rec,” added Goedken of the city budget. “Parks and Rec can spend enough money without spending it on this plan, unless it brings us revenue.”

Holz said the plan would offer potential revenue ideas for the department.

“It helps us plan for the future,” Parks Director Jacob Oswald spoke up. “The playground is not a city project. Without a plan, our department continues to throw darts. This would help us identify what the community wants, which we all serve.”

Abby Slauson, a Park Board member, addressed the council on the need for such a plan.

She said she moved here three years ago and noticed that people in the Monticello community were seeking out parks/recreational opportunities outside of the area.

“I came here and couldn’t find anything or adult activities,” she said. “Parks and Rec can bring in tourism. The entire city falters if we don’t offer anything for people to do here. We have a great Parks and Rec department.”

She added that over the last few years throughout COVID, people flocked outdoors for something to do.

“It’s been very hard on everyone,” she said. “Parks and Rec has thrived. People live where they play, not where they work. A plan like this gives input and keeps people here.”

With that, Goedken praised the recent projects Parks and Rec has taken on.

“We’ve done a lot of tremendous things over the years with private donations,” he said.