Council debates non-bargaining wages for FY 2024

There was a lot of discussion during the June 5 Monticello City Council meeting concerning non-bargaining staff wages for Fiscal Year 2024, as well as hiring part-time paramedics for the Monticello Ambulance Service.

The city’s Compensation Committee met on Nov. 21 and again on Jan. 17 to discuss and provide a recommendation to the council concerning staff wages. The following positions are included in the resolution:

• Ambulance on-call/drivers, $8 an hour

• Ambulance EMTs, $20.40 an hour

• Ambulance AEMTs, $22.40 an hour

• Ambulance paramedics, $25.40 an hour

• Airport manager, $28,000

• City administrator, $96,500 (which includes $3,000 a year for automobile allowance)

• Police Chief, $93,600

• Public Works director, $62,854

• City clerk, $77,072

• Parks and Recreation director, $62,745

• Parks and Rec superintendent, $39,600

• Library director, $43,680

• Water/Wastewater superintendent, $71,020

Council members Brenda Hanken asked if City Administrator Russ Farnum was residing within the city, which is a stipulation in his contract to do so within his first year on the job.

“Nothing personal, but we’re past that,” she said. “People have brought this up to me different times and I need to know what to tell them. I need an answer.”

“We are actively looking,” Farnum told the council of he and his wife’s efforts, and agreeing on a home. “It’s a tight market, but we are working toward moving here.”

The additional $3,000 for FY 2024 is part of his contract, though.

“That money is for use of my personal car for city business,” he explained.

Farnum said he did not propose a raise for himself this coming fiscal year because he is not fulfilling that part of his contract.

Mayor Dave Goedken questioned Police Chief Britt Smith’s salary when he is no longer serving as ambulance director in addition to his police chief duties.

“The easiest answer,” offered Farnum, “is that Britt has temporarily stepped aside, so I have become more hands-on for a better understanding of what goes on within the department.”

Farnum has had discussions with the ambulance staff. As far as someone long-term to handle the scheduling and day-to-day operations, he said “that remains to be seen.

“We need to establish a baseline of what needs to be addressed and where to take things,” he added.

“With no director and no board, we can’t let this go on for months before there’s a resolution,” Geodken urged. “With Britt temporarily stepping down, who’s the acting director?”

Farnum said Lead Paramedic Lori Lynch is handling things for the time being, with duties split between him and Lynch.

“We need about four to six weeks to wrap it up with a good director,” estimated Farnum.

Council member Wayne Peach said this matter is not something that can be ironed out during the council meeting, obviously needing some time.

“We need to form a committee and come to the council with a recommendation versus fly off the handle and make a decision tonight,” Peach offered.

In his defense, Smith said he was comfortable taking his salary out of consideration with the rest of the staff.

“I fully expect that my salary will change,” he admitted of not taking on the ambulance director position anymore. “Hopefully a decision is made before July 1 when this takes effect.”

“I think it’s prudent of us to give Russ the authority to deal with the current situation to come up with a suitable solution,” Council member Tom Goedken offered.

Again, Farnum said that would not happen overnight.

Ben Hein, who serves on the Ambulance Service, asked if a solution on a director could be decided before fair week in mid-July.

“That is a huge event for the ambulance and we need a director before fair week,” he said.

Concerning the other staff, Goedken said not been a lot of details have been offered to justify the pay increases.

“The highest percentage (increase) is Parks and Rec,” commented Goedken. “Is that for long hours? I hope it works out for them.”

The council approved the recommended FY 2024 salary increases, taking Smith’s out of the consideration. Hanken was opposed.

The council unanimously approved the hiring of Dan Poirier, a part-time paramedic, at $23.40 an hour. The wage increases to $25.40 after July 1.

Farnum said hiring a part-time paramedic allows some flexibly when it comes to days off, vacations, and sick time.

“There are a lot of gaps in the schedule due to paramedics moving on,” he said.

Goedken said his concern is that Monticello does not have a full-time paramedic to help cover the weekend calls or to cover for Anamosa Ambulance.

“Lori (Lynch) is on call,” reassured Farnum. “We’re getting the staff (level) back up so we can provide that coverage.”

Hein said there are AEMTs (Advanced EMT) on staff if they do not have a paramedic.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, we have had a paramedic,” he told the council. “Lately, though, it’s become more of an issue.”