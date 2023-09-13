Council debates use of old fire hydrant

During the Reports portion of the Sept. 5 Monticello City Council meeting, Water/Wastewater Superintendent Jim Tjaden provided an update on a recent project.

He explained that the water valve near the intersection of W. Fifth Street and N. Gill Street feeds an old fire hydrant. The line that feeds the hydrant is a 4-inch line, which the city has been moving away from.

"It can't be used because it's a 4-inch line," Tjaden said of the pressure feeding to the hydrant.

Tjaden said he plans to reach out to the Monticello Fire Department to see how needed that particular hydrant is or even if it can still be used.

"We could cap it off or get rid of it," he suggested. "There is another hydrant up the hill."

Council member Tom Yeoman asked if there was a requirement that fire hydrants be installed every so many feet.

Public Works Director Nick Kahler said there is a policy to that effect, but with this hydrant, the steamer cannot be utilized on a 4-inch line.

"It'll collapse the line," he warned.

While the hydrant does work, Tjaden offered to look into the location of nearby hydrants to take this one out of commission.

"We could fix the valve with a new steamer or work off the ancient hydrant," he suggested. "The more (work) we do, the work it's going to cost."

Kahler said the city could also put a lock on the cap of the hydrant so that the steamer is disabled.

Mayor Dave Goedken said the valve at this intersection is leaking, so there is not a lot of time to "sit on this" issue.