Council discusses, approves Orbis electricity franchise fee

There was some discussion curing the Feb. 21 Monticello City Council meeting concerning a $35,599.77 franchise fee rebate with Orbis Manufacturing.

A city policy that was put in place in September 2005 states that production (manufacturing) related to electricity would not be subject to a franchise fee. Alliant Energy collects the fee; industrial users are entitled to request a reimbursement of the fee from the city.

While Orbis had made requests over the years, no requests were made for 2009 and 2010. At that time, the council passed a resolution to pay Orbis $46,987.28 in 24 monthly installments.

For 2020, Orbis summitted a request for reimbursement for the third quarter in October. However, City Administrator Russ Farnum noted that “only the first month of the quarter reflected the exemption amount.”

In February 2022, the city received a request for reimbursement for Orbis’ fourth quarter.

Orbis’ Operations Manager Doug Wortman then requested the following rebates:

• $12,381.24 for the third and fourth quarters of 2020

• $23,218.53 for the first, second, and third quarters of 2021

Farnum noted that the city’s policy states that rebate requests must be made no later than 30 days after the end of the quarter.

Farnum said it basically comes down to Alliant miscalculating the rebates.

“We owe Orbis for the power they used,” he said.

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen further shared that the information on Orbis’ electric bill did not show the exemptions.

“With COVID, that delayed getting everything done and corrected,” he said.

Council member Tom Yeoman asked whether Alliant was on the hook for the issue.

“I don’t know,” said Hinrichsen.

“Because Alliant messed up, Orbis couldn’t do the proper filing,” explained Council member Wayne Peach. “We should not be punishing Orbis.”

“The taxes Orbis paid to Alliant were remitted to us,” said Farnum.

“And the city rebates it back,” added Hinrichsen. “The city got its share.”

The council approved the rebate reimbursement fee.

“It’s money that is due,” commented Mayor Dave Goedken.

In other city business:

• The council approved a resolution authorizing Farnum to request proposals (again) for city-owned property located at 449 N. Sycamore St.

Farnum explained that the one and only party who submitted an RFP late last year, Mike and Emily Kraus, have decided to withdraw their proposal.

No timeline was placed on the RFPs.

• The council approved a request from former mayor, Brian Wolken, to sign a letter of intent regarding an application for the Main Street Iowa program.

The city last supported the effort back in 2019, but the Main Street committee was unsuccessful.

“We have a new group that’s more grassroots than the last time,” said Wolken.

Bobby Krum, the new Monticello Chamber director and local business owner, has attended some of the meetings. He said as a small business owner, he sees the benefit of Main Street Iowa.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community,” he said. “There are a lot of resources to help us develop the downtown.”

• Farnum and Water/Wastewater Superintendent Jim Tjaden updated the council on an electrical issue associated with the sewer plant. The situation came about when power had to be temporarily shut off to the generator at the plant for work at the Dollar Fresh site with Alliant. Unfortunately, when power was restored, some components at the plant broke down.

Tjaden has been keeping track of the associated expenses, so far to the tune of $7,000. Farnum said the city would be reimbursed.

“Alliant has been really good,” said Tjaden. “They’re willing to pay for whatever we need to get back online.”