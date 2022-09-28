Council hears update on Sycamore sidewalks, tables cleaning contract

City Engineer Patrick Schwickerath, with Snyder & Associates, provided the Monticello City Council an update on the N. Sycamore Street project during the Sept. 19 council meeting.

The project contractor, Horsfield, has been back in town to remedy the heaving issues with sidewalks and driveways.

“They’re making the recommended improvements,” noted Schwickerath. “It took quite a bit of coordination with Horsfield.”

Schwickerath explained, though, that the thickness of the concrete and the material used underneath the sidewalk was according to the plans and specifications.

“It conformed to the plans,” he said. “The heaving could be due to the soils and variability.”

Horsfield installed reinforcements this time around, and added subdrain to help drain the water even more.

In 2020, the City of Monticello hired D&D Services LLC (Molli Hunter) for cleaning services at several city facilities: the Berndes Center, the library, the Community Building, and City Hall. Hunter provides all of her equipment and supplies, and performs her cleaning services during non-operating hours.

The council was asked to approve an update to the contract with D&D Services. The rate would go from $25 to $35 an hour, reflecting the cost of inflation and labor over the past two years.

Also has part of the update, city staff requested some changes to the cleaning schedule.

“Overall,” stated City Administrator Russ Farnum, “the service has been good and Molli has been responsive to providing special cleanings, as well as reaching out when issues are noticed with maintenance problems in the building.”

It was noted that the city has never shopped around for quotes from other cleaning services. That could be an option if the council chose to do so.

This requested update represents a 40 percent increase in rates. D&D Services’ monthly bill is typically under $1,000, depending on whether special cleaning needs arise.

“It is projected that the impact upon the budget over a year will be around $4,000,” offered Farnum.

“Can we change a contract like this substantially and increase the wage versus going out for bid?” asked Mayor Dave Goedken. “Can we legally give this raise without going out to the public?”

Farnum said the city does not have a purchase policy in regards to professional services. He offered to check with City Attorney Doug Herman on the matter.

“We can ask for bids for a price comparison, but we’re getting a good deal with this contract,” he added. “She’s very responsive and fairly reasonable.”

The council voted to table action at this time.

In other city business:

• The council approved an agreement for water utility assistance for low-income households through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The program is with Hawkeye Area Community Action Program Inc. (HACAP).

The city contracted with HACAP for the same services last year.

• The council approved the fifth pay request from Pirc-Tobin Construction related to work performed on the Seventh Street Utility Improvement Project. The request was in the amount of $1,276.80.

This request includes half of the agreed-upon seeding quantity.

“We developed a punch-list and working our way through it,” said Schwickerath of wrapping up the project.

• The council approved removing the wooden posts at the park and ride off Amber Road. Farnum said the DOT was OK with the decision.

• Public Works Director Nick Kahler said his department spent three days at Oakwood Cemetery, helping to mow and spruce it up.

“It’s up to snuff again,” he told the council. “It’s looking good out there.”

• Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald said his department is organizing the Healthiest State Annual Walk on Oct. 5. This is the second year P&R has taken part in the statewide initiative.

“We want to expand it this year and get the schools and working people involved,” he urged.