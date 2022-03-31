Council helps fund P25 radio upgrades

With a deadline of January 2023, the Monticello Fire Department (MFD) is working hard to become compliant with the use of p25 emergency communication radios.

According to information provided to the Monticello City Council in advance of their March 21 meeting, “P25 is a suite of standards for an interoperable digital two-way radio system.” The current radios the MFD uses are analog UHF (ultra-high frequency).

Fire Chief Joe Bayne explained that the state has pushed the compliant date back, but he’s not sure there will be anymore extensions.

The Monticello Police Department (MPD) has already been brought into compliance with the purchase of all new P25 radios. The Monticello Ambulance Services are also working on the upgrade.

In February 2021, the MFD applied for the funding through the AFG (Assistance to Firefighters Grant) in the amount of $49,566.

“The grant was not awarded to us; we got notified in October 2021 that we didn’t make it past the reading stage,” explained Bayne.

To date, the MFD has purchased two two-way radios for Command and 10 of the P25 pagers.

“We decided to go with pagers because we can still use our current two-way radios to communicate within our own department on talk-to-talk,” explained Bayne. “Plus, pagers cost about 40 percent less than the two-way radios.”

The department is still in need of seven mobile radios for the fleet of firetrucks, as well as 13 pagers and 10 handheld radios.

“We will also share an additional eight two-way radios with EMS since we have members within both departments,” offered Bayne.

The MFD asked the council for assistance in purchasing the remainder of the P25 radios at a cost $36,319. The department also has $12,000 in its budget.

“This will help us from using our truck set-aside money,” Bayne told the council. “And if we order before March 31, we could save $1,200 before the price increase.”

The council approved the request.

“We have an amazing fire department,” praised Mayor Dave Goedken. “Please thank your staff; they’re a great bunch of volunteers for this community.”