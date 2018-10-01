Council looks to fill open seat

With former Monticello City Council member Brian Wolken officially serving as mayor that leaves one of the Council At-large seats open.

By state code, the council has 60 days from the time the vacancy begins (Jan. 2) to fill the seat.

The council has two options in order to do just that:

• The council could hold a special election of the residents of Monticello, which would have to be scheduled with the county auditor. City Administrator Doug Herman noted a special election could end up costing city taxpayers as much as $2,500.