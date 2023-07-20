Council, mayor, adjacent property owner all differ on fence law

The interpretation of the State of Iowa Fence Law was called into question during the July 17 Monticello City Council meeting.

In the spring, city officials, volunteers, and neighbors/property owners along Jacobs Park spent time clearing brush, cutting down shrubs, and removing portions of an old, deteriorating fence along the west boundary of the park. The fence separated the park from a cornfield owned by Diane Flannagan.

“That was done without our knowledge,” Flannagan stated of the clearing and removal of the city’s portion of the fence line.

Following the work that was done, Flannagan wrote the city, requesting the city share in the cost to replace the fence. She sought a quote from Heiar Fencing and Supply out of Peosta for a 350-foot-long, 4-foot-high woven wire fence with a single strand at the top of the posts, at a total cost of $2,878.

Flannagan stated in her letter that the farm field has been in her family for 100 years, and the fence separated her property from what is now Jacobs Park.

Flannagan said with the fence in place, it keeps children from wandering into the field, the fence serving as a barrier. When farm machinery is in the field, it could pose a liability if a child(ren) run into the field.

“I’m concerned about my liability and yours,” Flannagan stated.

State law offers that if a “complaining landowner” makes a written request to another landowner to erect a fence, the other landowner must oblige. In this case, the City of Monticello is the other landowner.

Mayor Dave Goedken said the city has chain-link material on hand that could be used to rebuild the fence on the city’s portion of the property. He would be willing to donate the remaining material and labor to re-erect a fence at no cost to the city. He said this could satisfy the city covering their half of the fence and half the cost.

“Per Iowa Code, if there’s a written request, the city has to pay half and maintain it,” he told the council.

Council member Wayne Peach said he interprets the law differently. He reads it as an adjoining property owner requests a fence, the city is only obligated to pay half, not share in the length of the project (fence).

“The type of fence can be negotiated by mutual agreement,” offered City Administrator Russ Farnum.

Council member Tom Yeoman noted that a farm field sits near Shannon Elementary School without a fence separating the property from a ballfield.

“The tall grass barrier looks great there,” he offered.

He asked Flannagan what her concern was at Jacobs Park.

“I’d like it replaced to mark the line,” she said. “It can be dangerous for kids to be playing there with a cornfield beside it.”

“There’s no fear at Shannon,” Yeoman said.

Geodken said time and labor were already donated on the city’s behalf cleaning up the property at Jacobs Park following a storm when branches fell, clogging the fence line.

“We’ll clean up our portion,” Flannagan said.

Goedken also asked if Flannagan was requesting other property owners near the park to cover installation of a fence. She said her request has just been to the city.

“Fence laws have been challenged,” he said.

“We need to refer this to our lawyer for a definitive answer,” suggested Peach. “Are we covering half of a physical fence or half the cost between property owners?”

With differing interpretations of the state fence law, Farnum said he would have the city attorney review the law and provide a recommendation to the city.

“Does it have to be a fence?” asked Council member Scott Brighton. “Can it be something like prairie grass?”

“That would not work well,” Flannagan said. “It was a fence at one time. Kids couldn’t walk through a fence.”

The council voted to table any action until the next meeting (Aug. 7).