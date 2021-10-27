Council moves ahead on scaled-back Seventh St. project

During the Oct. 18 Monticello City Council meeting, the council set a public hearing on the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimate of cost on the E. Seventh Street utility improvement project. The hearing will take place on Monday, Nov. 1.

“We’ve scaled back the project as discussed at the June work session,” noted City Administrator Russ Fanum.

The original project estimate was $346,000. That included completely rebuilding the sanitary sewer main, replacing the water main, and repaving the street.

“Snyder & Associates re-engineered the project, coordinating with the DOT,” said Farnum.

The most recent estimate is now at around $260,000, which includes rehabbing/replacing seven other manholes around the community, as well as the sidewalks at the intersection of Seventh Street and Cedar Street. This portion of the project will be reimbursed by the Iowa DOT.

“So there is a direct cost savings of $86,000,” offered Farnum.

Following the public hearing, a bid letting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, with a contract awarded on Monday, Dec. 6. This timeframe would allow all of the work on the project to be completed prior to the DOT’s repaving project on Highway 38/Cedar Street, which will begin June 2022.

With seven of the failing manholes being addressed by this particular project, Council member Dave Goedken inquired about the condition of others throughout the community.

“We’ve had bids come to us several times,” he said. “Are we addressing all that need to be addressed?”

Water/Wastewater Superintendent Jim Tjaden said these seven are the worst ones.

“We need to address those now,” said Tajden.

There are roughly 70-plus brick manholes in Monticello.

“Some are in pretty good shape,” added Tjaden. “But they’re still brick.”

The manhole at Seventh and Cedar streets is lined with brick and failing. That one will be removed and replaced. Four manholes will be rehabbed; three will be completed replaced.

“I question if more should be lined,” suggested Goedken. “We’ve known of their condition for quite a few years. We should stay ahead and reline them now.”