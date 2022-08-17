Council moves ahead with traffic signal replacement

With a short agenda laid out ahead of the Aug. 15 Monticello City Council meeting, one item, noted Mayor Dave Goedken, was pretty complicated.

The council had several decisions to make regarding the traffic control devices (lights) at the intersections of First and Main Street, First and Cedar Street, and Oak/Highway 38 and Main Street. The lights at First and Main are older than the signals at the other two intersections. The technology within the control box at this intersection is becoming troublesome and difficult to maintain and repair.

In mid-July, lightning hit the signal at First and Main, knocking out the video card. City Administrator Russ Farnum said the company General Traffic Controls, out of Spencer and Dubuque, quoted a cost range of $4,000 to $8,000 to repair or replace the card. It could take five to seven weeks for a new part.

If the city wanted to go with a complete upgrade, including a single, fish-eye camera that detects the entire intersection and a variety of traffic (vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists, etc.), the range would be $23,000 to $27,000. This price would also depend on different options the city chose to include with the upgrade.

“I don’t think the city needs data tracking and streaming,” Farnum noted of some of the options, a cost savings of $4,400.

Farnum asked the council if they wanted to just fix the signal at First and Main or consider all three intersections at once.

“First and Main is our priority because it’s non-functioning,” he added.

Also, with school starting soon, traffic will pick up in the mornings and after school gets out for the afternoon.

“It definitely needs to be addressed,” voiced Goedken. “With Dollar Fresh and the trail, the update will have the ability to recognize people who want to get across the street.”

“That intersection has more traffic than it ever did,” commented Council member Candy Langerman.

“I think we need to bite the bullet and do something new,” said Council member Chris Lux.

Public Works Director Nick Kahler offered that the “brains of the intersection” date back to the early 1990s.

“And it’s a hodgepodge of parts,” said Jared Lasley, owner of REM Electric and the city’s electrician when it comes to the traffic devices in town.

Lasley told the council he installed the same system in Cascade in October at the intersection of Highways 136 and 151.

“I’ve had no service calls,” he said.

In contrast, lately Lasley has been contacted on a weekly basis concerning First and Main in Monticello.

The council approved a not-to-exceed price of $27,000 for the traffic signal at First and Main, allowing Farnum and Police Chief Britt Smith to hammer out the options the city does/does not need.

Lasley warned that the quote was just for General Traffic Controls, and the cost would go up for him or another contactor to install the cabling.

It was determined that the signals at Oak/38 and Main have been working quite well for the time being. The city has not had the issues they’re seeing at the other two intersections.

Smith did suggest programming the lights, however, so that the three-way intersection flashes all red when needed and not red and yellow at opposite intersections.

“It’s better from a traffic safety standpoint,” he said, “if they only flash red.”

Lasley said that programming option would have to be looked at with General Traffic Controls.

Langerman made a motion to spend $19,037 at First and Cedar for a similar upgrade. (The controller at this intersection was replaced a few years ago, which is a cost savings.) She said that intersection is constantly flashing red from all directions whenever there is an issue.

Lasley said the most recent flashing lights stemmed from a power outage with Alliant Energy.

“It was not storm-related,” he said, trying to put the council at ease.

Lux asked where the funding would come from for both intersections, a possible total cost of around $46,000.

“We have a surplus in the General Fund,” offered Goedken.

Lux suggested the council work the remaining two intersections into the city budget, and hold off until the next fiscal year.

Langerman’s motion died due to lack of a second.

“If in two months we have issues, we can decide to upgrade at that point,” said Council member Wayne Peach.