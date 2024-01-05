Council moves forward on Chestnut St. reconstruction project

Action was taken during the April 22 Monticello City Council meeting to continue to move forward on the N. Chestnut Street Reconstruction Project.

The council approved the contract with Eastern Iowa Excavating and Concrete in the amount of $507,984.60. The council also approved the performance and payment of bonds associated with the project.

Jackie Jacobs, a resident on N. Chestnut, spoke out against some of the decisions made by the council leading up to this point.

She acknowledged that City Administrator Russ Farnum invited affected property owners to a neighborhood meeting to review the plans and specifications of the project. Residents also got to ask any questions of the city engineer at that meeting.

Prior to going out to bid, the council reviewed the various options with the project, namely whether to replace the brick pavers and/or go with period lighting fixtures.

“I am upset with all of the changes made to my property,” said Jacobs. “It’s pretty extreme.”

She mentioned that a 13 percent grade change in proposed in the sidewalk near her property.

“Is that ADA compliant? The grade of our lawn in already extreme to mow and it’s becoming even more extreme. It’s very disappointing and no one on the council is representing me.”

Farnum said the grade of the sidewalk does meet ADA specifications. He also mentioned that in previous talks with Jacobs, she does not want a fire hydrant in her front yard.

“In the long-run, this project will be an improvement for everyone,” he said.

“Improvements overwhelmingly on our property,” Jacobs said. “You’re right, I don’t want a fire hydrant on my property. I’m concerned about the aesthetics.”

Jacobs said she is also concerned about losing trees on her terrace.

“No one wants to lose trees,” Council member Dave Goedken said. “I was very adamant about saving trees on your property because we lost a lot of trees on Sycamore.”

Farnum said when digging to install new services under the street, trees are always at risk. He said it would cost the city an additional $18,000 to bore an entire block of Chestnut versus half a block.

Jacobs suggested the city bore in front of Joe and Jayne Tuetken’s home rather than hers.

“Why are you picking one property over another?” she asked of where the services will be buried.

“Nobody is singling anybody out here; that’s not our plan,” spoke Council member Candy Langerman.

Goedken said the project plans won’t change unless someone can justify spending an additional $18,000.

Jacobs also asked what the project assessments would be for those impacted by the project. In February, the council held a public hearing on the Chestnut Street project. At that time, it was estimated assessments could be around $5,591 per property owner.

“It (the assessment) will not exceed the estimate I gave you at the neighborhood meeting,” offered Farnum. “That’s the cap.”

Jacobs also asked if those assessments would be made public. Farnum said they would be public record.

In other city business:

• The council set a public hearing for the second amendment to the FY 2024 city budget, to be held May 20 at 6 p.m.

• The council approved the purchase of firearm updates for five patrol rifles for the Monticello Police Department. The total cost is $7,895.45. Police Chief Britt Smith was able to sell unused firearms and equipment to have the revenue for the updates.