Council offers financial assistance for Northridge Fifth Addition

The City of Monticello has taken steps to financially assist Highland Corporation with their housing expansion project as part of the Northridge Addition, known as Northridge Estates Fifth Addition.

During the Aug. 5 city council meeting, two public hearings were held on the proposed development agreement between the city and Highland Corp., as well as on amending the city's Urban Renewal Plan (TIF district) to include the housing project.

No comments were made during either public hearing.

The city attorney is still vetting the agreement, as is the city's bond counsel. Action on approving the development agreement will take place at a later date.

Per the draft agreement, "the city agrees to pay the developer, as an economic development grant, an amount not to exceed $309,000." This funding is designated as "Infrastructure Improvement Costs."

Highland's housing project includes the development of 12 new lots for single-family homes on approximately 6 acres of land. The cul-de-sac will be known as "Valley Court."

The Fifth and Sixth Additions were reviewed and approved by Planning & Zoning back in July 2023.

By adding the Highland Corp. project into the city's TIF district, the city can use TIF funding to assist in the project.

"The city will be paid back in the taxes generated by the property,' noted the council packet. "Although this will be in the form of city debt issued to assist in the development upfront."

Council member Dave Goedken asked how the stormwater retention pond would be delt with as part of the development.

"Some of the stormwater retention will be part of the lots in this phase of the development," offered City Administrator Russ Farnum. "The homeowner would maintain it on a daily basis, mowing, etc. as if it were their regular yard. But if the big storm drains need to be flushed out or jetted out, the city would take care of that expense. Similar with what we're doing with the Sixth Street Ditch; similar to what we've done with some newer ponds in town."

The council approved amending the city's Urban Renewal Plan to include Highland Corporation.