Council plans renovations to Fountain Park

Fountain Park in Monticello has come to be a community staple. People are used to seeing the fountain running every spring and summer, into the fall.

The Federated Garden Club members volunteer their time to plant colorful flowers throughout the grounds.

But now, the time has come for the city council to take into account the excessive costs to keep the fountain in operation.

“The flow of water into the fountain is nearly constant due to plumbing problems and the structure itself,” noted City Administrator Doug Herman.