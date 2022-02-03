Council proceeds with Parks & Rec candidate interview

It seems the vacant Monticello Parks and Recreation Superintendent position could soon be filled.

During the Feb. 21 city council meeting, the council discussed conducting an interview with the candidate, who was recommended by the Parks and Rec Board.

Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald advertised the position on a state parks and recreation website to reach a wide range of candidates. He said they received five applications.

“We felt two were qualified,” he shared. “They had the background.”

Oswald and several members of his board interviewed both candidates. He said there was one candidate who really stood out they want to offer the job to.

However, under the council’s job description for the superintendent position, the formal interview process is to include two city council members, the city administrator, and two Park Board members. It does not state that Oswald, the Parks and Rec director, can be a part of that interview.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said time is of the essence because this new hire would need to take an upcoming class to become certified to manage the Aquatic Center.

“Classes are coming up quick,” Farnum said. “We need to do an interview next week, get this person hired, and have them start.”

The candidate would start out at $36,000.

Council member Chris Lux voiced her opinion on the job description, namely because it does not include the Parks and Rec director’s opinion on the hiring of someone he/she would be working with full-time.

“It’s too bad,” she said. “No other department follows that type of regiment. It’s sad we have to go through another interview process.”

Mayor Dave Goedken said in the last 12 years he’s been on the council, he’s been a part of a lot of city employee hiring committees.

“We typically have hiring committees,” he said, “because we’re spending taxpayer dollars.”

“We have department heads in place who know what’s best for their hires,” added Lux.

She asked other city department heads if they formed hiring committees for any recent hires. No answers were “no.”

“I have to sign off to pass this resolution,” Goedken said as to how the interview process would go.

“Don’t threaten us, Dave,” Council member Tom Yeoman shot back.

The council approved the hiring committee, as spelled out in the job description, to interview the Parks and Rec candidate.

Council member Wayne Peach asked how the council could go about revising or amending the job description to avoid issues like this in the future.

“Jacob changes the job description and brings it to us for approval,” Lux said.