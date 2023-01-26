Council questions FY 2024 funding requests

Multiple Fiscal Year 2024 investment agreements from area organizations and non-profits were approved by the Monticello City Council during their Jan. 16 meeting.

Of the nine requests for funding from the City of Monticello, two were called into question.

Jones County Tourism requested $1,212 (30 cents per capita) plus 4 percent of the city’s Hotel/Motel Tax stemming from FY 2023.

In FY 2022, Monticello collected $34,681.06 in H/M Tax. Four percent of that figure would equate to $1,387.24. (The figure for FY 2023 was not available.) This contribution to Tourism would equal $2,599.24.

In the past, the council has not appropriated H/M Tax to Tourism.

Becky DirksHaugsted, president of the Tourism Board, addressed the council.

“We’re seeing growth in tourism after the COVID years,” she said. “We have several requests daily for information.

“Monticello is a very vibrant and sought-after community,” continued DirksHaugsted. “We have events throughout the year. We hope you continue to support Tourism.”

Council member Tom Yeoman asked why Monticello does not appear on the homepage Tourism website.

“It should be,” noted DirksHaugsted. “We’re in the process of updating our website because it’s outdated.”

She said it’s difficult to update anything through the site’s host.

She also offered that the Jones County Tourism Guide, published by the Monticello Express, is available digitally on their website for viewers.

“I know the (Monticello) chamber is very active and working on tourism,” noted Mayor Dave Goedken of the city’s $10,000 investment with the chamber for tourism expansion.

Yeoman added that the city is also investing $40,000 with Main Street Monticello who’s also marketing the community.

“I am concerned about what we’re getting out of Jones County Tourism,” Yeoman said. “I personally question the value.”

“This is not the first time the value of our investment (with Tourism) has come into question,” Goedken said.

Council member Chris Lux said she was not willing to dedicate 4 percent of the H/M Tax to Tourism.

By Iowa Code, 50 percent of the H/M Tax should be spent on tourism, recreation, and economic development.

“Main Street surely qualifies as economic development,” added Goedken.

“I’d rather put the money toward our own recreation,” offered Council member Candy Langerman.

Council member Brenda Hanken made a motion for $1,000 and no H/M Tax. The motion passed 5-1, with Yeoman opposed.

Another funding request called into question was the $6,060 for the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority (MR WMA).

While financial support is voluntary, City Administrator Russ Farnum noted that, currently, all cities and counties who are members of the watershed do contribute a per capita amount ($1.50).

“Everyone big and little participates,” said Farnum.

The WMA conducts testing along the Maquoketa, as well as its tributaries. They also manage a water monitoring program. Last year, they facilitated a visit by students from the University of Iowa in Monticello as they performed a study on Riverside Gardens and the property behind Dollar Fresh.

“It’s a great group to be involved with,” urged Farnum.

Limestone Bluffs RC&D also contributes assistance with the WMA in terms of paid staff.

“My concern is what we’re getting out of it,” voiced Goedken. “This was grant funded and now we’re getting (funding) requests.”

He pointed to the design work done by UI not being beneficial to the community.

The council unanimously approved the request.

Other FY 2024 funding requests included:

• $500 for Jones County Extension’s Summer Discovery Camp

• $15,000 for Jones County Economic Development

• $1,500 for JETS

• $3,000 for the Jones County Safe & Healthy Youth Coalition

• $2,600 for the Fourth of July fireworks through the fire department

• $4,329 for Senior Dining

• $40,000 for Main Street Monticello (a three-year annual commitment)