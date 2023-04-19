Council re-approves FY24 budget, overrides mayor’s veto

Following the Monticello City Council’s 5-1 approval of the FY 2024 city budget at the April 3 meeting, on April 12, Mayor Dave Goedken provided his reason for vetoing that vote. He then requested the budget approval be placed back on the April 17 council agenda for further review.

“I would like to discuss possible budget changes that were on the back side of the handout that did not come before the council,” his note stated.

Goedken referred to a list of possible budget changes (cuts) presented by City Administrator Russ Farnum. The item noted on the back of that handout Goedken mentioned stated: “Eliminate the Insurance Levy and fund the $97,981 from cash reserves. This would lower the tax rate by 0.72113.” Farnum then noted that this change was “not recommended” because it is a one-time solution to an ongoing levy, and it would draw down the city’s cash reserves.

“I’ve been fielding a lot of comments on this (budget),” Geodken told the council. “So many people say ‘thank you.’ We talk about bringing younger people to the community, but do we have anybody on the council with a house payment that will go up because of taxes? This (tax increase) will hurt the people we want to attract to the community the most. We all work for the same people, but some have a different idea of how to do it.”

The resolution at hand lowers the city tax levy from $16.26054 down to $15.80145. Goedken wanted to see that lowered even further by another 30 cents so the property tax rate was at $1.50 versus $1.80.

“But it’s your decision, not mine,” he said to the council. “It just frustrates me that the council agreed to send the budget to the staff to reduce and Parks & Rec added $13,000 versus removing it from their budget.

“I know we have to have a tax increase because of inflation,” he continued, “but anything is better than what we have.”

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen said cutting the budget “is doable, but it will make paying the bills tight.”

“We don’t use cash (reserves) for one-time expenditures,” cautioned Council member Tom Yeoman. “You build that into the budget.”

Yeoman suggested selling the Public Works’ tractor used for snow removal, which would cut $150,000 from the budget. Without it, it would take city crews longer to clear the streets in the winter.

Hinrichsen added that a cut like this to the budget would not impact the tax rate because it was purchased with road use money.

In reference to Goedken’s comment about home mortgages, Council member Wayne Peach said he and his wife have to watch their pennies, at the same time wondering how they’re going to pay for her medical treatments.

“When I look at the budget, it’s going up,” he said. “But that’s necessary if we want to keep the city going versus putting it off until the next year.”

Council member Brenda Hanken said she reviewed the city budget line-by-line and found numerous places where so much money was budgeted last fiscal year, but nothing was spent.

“If it’s not spent, it goes back to the General Fund,” said Council member Candy Langerman.

“The people I represent have trouble with their finances,” Hanken continued. “Too many come to me and say they don’t know what to do.”

Goedken pointed to several line items for travel expenses and conferences, noting that nothing or not even half had been spent within the first six months of the fiscal year. In one line item, $5,000 was budgeted for mayor and council. He felt that was not necessary.

Peach reminded Goedken that in November, there could be a whole new council and mayor elected, requiring training to do their job adequately.

“We’re overtaxing people for more money than we need,” voiced Goedken. “There are a lot of places with fat in the budget. We have room to take $20,000 to $30,000 out of the budget easily. This is the biggest vote you’ll make this year.”

With that, the council voted 5-1, with Hanken opposed to approving the FY24 budget. That re-vote overrides Goedken’s veto.