Council redirects COVID ARPA funds

The Monticello City Council met an hour earlier on Monday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m. (compared to their regular 6 p.m. meeting time) to allow anyone in attendance the opportunity to attend the 7 p.m. Iowa Caucuses.

However, several items of importance were discussed regarding city business.

The council voted to rescind an earlier resolution they approved back in August, designating COVID American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be used toward the total cost of the new waste water treatment facility (sewer plant) and/or related water/sewer projects. Since then, the city completed an income survey of the community, a requirement for eligibility of CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funds for the project.

City Administrator Russ Farnum told the council that he was informed that another requirement toward eligibility of CDBG funds is that the city cannot apply ARPA funds toward the same project.

“When the money was released, we were still in the planning stages for a new facility and discussing how to pay for it,” explained Farnum. “Since that time, funding requirements have changed and we can use the money in a more flexible manner. We can reimburse ourselves for additional costs and loss of revenue from COVID.”

However, Farnum said that doesn’t mean the city is prohibited from using ARPA funds for a new waste water facility; they just cannot have a formal resolution stating their intentions.

“We will do everything we can do to draw down the expense (of the treatment facility) for the users,” added Farnum.

By rescinding the earlier resolution, instead, the city council is stating that ARPA funds will not be used to assist in the replacement of lost revenue associated with the pandemic.

“We cannot have a resolution tying the two funding streams (CDBG and ARPA),” Farnum said.

The City of Monticello received about $500,000 in total ARPA funds. State and local governments have until Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate the funds; until 2026 to spend the funds.

In other city business:

• The council also approved a change order related to the E. Seventh Street Utility Improvement Project. The change order is in the amount of $16,576.

AJ Barry with the city’s engineer, Snyder & Associates, was present to explain the reasoning behind the change order.

During the pre-construction meeting on Jan. 7 with the contractor (Pirc-Tobin Construction), city staff, and utility representatives, there was discussion about how the project could be modified to add value or extend the life expectancy of the proposed improvements.

“We talked about ways to save money on the water main with the alignment to avoid utility items,” said Barry.

The proposal to line the manholes versus a full replacement idea was re-evaluated. Barry said they proposed eliminating the scope of work to line four manholes and instead add four deteriorating manholes for full replacement. Those new manholes are currently located at the intersections of Chestnut and Varvel streets (one manhole), Cherry and Elm streets (one manhole), and Burroughs and Sycamore streets (two manholes). He said this new proposal also meets DNR requirements and “provides a more stable situation” for the manholes in question.

“You can apply money toward four new manholes versus rehabbing for the price of two (manholes),” offered Barry. “You can extend the service life.”