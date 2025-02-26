Council reviews revenue, expense line items in FY26 budget

As the Monticello City Council pushes ahead on the Fiscal Year 2026 city budget, a few questions were reviewed during a work session at the Feb. 17 council meeting.

"I have to say, I feel this budget process this year has been really good, especially compared to last year," complimented Council member Mary Phelan. "And it did help when the department managers presented because they answered so many questions along the way that I feel like we figured it out, anything that we thought might be extra in there."

Phelan, though, had a few places within the budget, some line items under several different city departments, that she felt could be further tweaked, particularly on the revenue side.

"Some opportunities there to increase revenues," she offered.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said he wouldn't necessarily be opposed to those suggestions as long as the consensus of the council was to proceed with these changes.

Phelan asked if the projected Hotel/Motel Tax revenue was too low.

"It's probably applicable to add an extra $8,000 in there," she suggested.

She also felt the revenue for MYBSA out of Parks and Recreation could be increased "to marry up the revenues that are going to come in with" the additional employee.

Council member Scott Brighton was against budgeting for donations because you can never predict how much will come in.

P&R Director Jacob Oswald said the donations that were previously in his budget were for the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground and tournaments.

Phelan also felt the revenues stemming from the P&R transfer from the city's General Fund should be decreased "to recognize the money that is now coming in from other contributions from other sources."

Brighton said if they do that, then the city should foot the bill for any new P&R equipment purchases or lime for the ball fields.

"To me," he said, "it just seems easier to leave it there."

Farnum explained that just because it's a transfer from the General Fund doesn't mean it's a transfer from property taxes.

"We have to filter the tournament funds through the General Fund and then back out to the Park Improvement Fund," he said.

On the expense side, Phelan felt the line items for professional fees and attorney fees were too high. She proposed a $20,000 decrease.

"Historically, it hasn't exceeded $20,000," she said. "I know everyone says we have to have money in there is case something happens, but that's what budget amendments are for. Let's not bake it into the property taxes up front."

"I agree," said Council member Dave Goedken. "We can't inflate this stuff. We have things come up all the time; that's why we keep a reserve in our General Fund."

Farnum did caution a huge decrease in professional fees, warning the council that the city will be taking over bridge inspections for a few bridges within city limits, something the county used to do.

Phelan asked Library Director Faith Brehm if the Friends of the Library (FOL) could cover some line-item increases, such as for the LOT (Library of Things). Brehm explained that the FOL completely fund the Summer Reading Program every year.

"We don't use any General Fund money for Summer Reading," she said, "which is our biggest expense."

In addition, Brehm said the LOT and the DVDs are two of the biggest items people check out on a regular basis.

Farnum and City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen noted that the council cannot make line-item cuts to the library budget. That is solely up to the library board. The only thing the council can control is the library's appropriation.

"I was just trying to think outside the box as far as if anybody else could fund those things," Phelan said in her defense. "So maybe they could use the money for salary increases."

The city's proposed tax rate for FY2026 is the same as last year at $15.22169.

"It's not going to change a whole lot," noted Farnum.

In other city business:

• During the open forum, Mary Melchert thanked the city for the discounted use of the Community Building for use by the Jones County Migrant Inclusion Group for healthcare visits with Proteus. February marks the one-year anniversary of the partnership with Proteus.

Melchert also thanked many other city departments for their cooperation with the Migrant Group organization.

• The council set a public hearing on the proposed consolidated General Fund Tax Levy for Monday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m.

• The council approved the ninth pay request from Bill Bruce Builders, Inc. in the amount of $245,459.44 for work on the Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project.

• The council set a public hearing on the plans and specifications for the Airport Pavement Maintenance Project for Monday, March 3, at 6 p.m.

• The council approved the second and final readings amending the city code of ordinances pertaining to zoning regulations with the Roger Stephen's property along S. Main Street.