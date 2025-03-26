Council seeks additional answers to budget questions

Following the regular business of the March 17 Monticello City Council meeting, some members of the council sought some clarifications to questions pertaining to the Fiscal Year 2026 city budget.

Council member Mary Phelan had some questions regarding the city’s TIF revenue and expenditures. She said on the revenue side, the TIF bond proceeds state $1.5 million, with $1.3 million on the expense side.

“I don’t recall us talking about a number that high. So I’m trying to understand how that was developed,” she said.

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen explained the revenue figure includes the Highland Corporation Northridge Estates Fifth Addition project, as well as the residential project on Roger Stephen’s property.

“Part of the Highland Corporation development was paid last year,” Hinrichsen said. “So that’s why it’s lower this year. What was paid for last year would have been in last year’s budget.”

“But we’re still bonding out for more money?” questioned Phelan. “Did we, as a group, ever talk about this Stephen development being $1 million? I don’t recall that.”

Council member Jake Ellwood said he spoke to City Administrator Russ Farnum, who’s been gone on medical leave, on this matter.

“He is being proactive,” Ellwood said of budgeting more. “I’ve seen some preliminary plans and preliminary estimates. If I remember correctly, he mentioned maybe half a million at one time. But there have been some things added. One was the sewer hook-ups for each lot they’re proposing, that way we don’t have to go back in and add a substantial amount to hook back in. It’s already there. Another one is going under Business 151 to open up that side (of the property). If we’re doing it, we might as well do it now. The estimate to go under 151 is very small while we have everything there. You can open that whole west side of 151 if we ever want to annex that in. That hasn’t been in front of us officially yet, but it is in the works, I know that.”

Phelan said she wasn’t against tackling more associated with the Stephen’s project.

She also praised the city staff for their work on the budget.

“This whole budget is very balanced; thank you for doing that, Sally and Russ,” she said. “It’s a balance of increased revenues, plus the expenses are pretty even.”

Phelan also wanted some clarification on the development agreements and the costs associated with those.

“Don’t we have contracts in place already? Wouldn’t we have known what those numbers are?” she asked. “Did something change where we budgeted before some increase?”

Hinrichsen said until the actual tax rate is set, all the city can do is estimate.

“They’re paying more taxes than we owe them, based on the formula that’s in the agreement,” she said.

Council member Dave Goedken asked why the city was planning to borrow the money for the Stephen project, which requires a budget amendment, if it wasn’t going to be complete until after July 1, the start of the next fiscal year.

“Russ was hoping to have it started before July 1,” noted Hinrichsen.

Ellwood concurred.

“That was his hope, is what he told me,” he said.

“Do we typically do amendments before we ever do a project,” Goedken further questioned.

Hinrichsen said she had the budget amendment published in the newspaper with the Stephen project figures included.

“We can take them out and not amend it. But if we do move ahead with the project, then we’re doing it again before June 30,” she said.

Phelan also had a question regarding the rental house property, formerly the Rowland and Kraus property near the airport that the city is renting out. She asked what the $12,000 for repairs and maintenance pertained to. Hinrichsen said there were needed repairs to the heating system.