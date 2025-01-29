Council sets hearings for KwikStar tax incentives

The Monticello City Council discussed an amendment to the city's Urban Renewal Plan (TIF District) during their Jan. 20 meeting.

The council was asked to preliminarily approve a proposed amendment to the Urban Renewal Plan to include the new Kwik Trip Inc. project (KwikStar). This action also included setting a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. to address the proposed amendment. The council approved the resolution.

They also preliminarily approved a development agreement with Kwik Trip Inc. and set a public hearing for the same date and time.

City Administrator Russ Farnum, in his communication to the council, shared that Kwik Trip Inc. "has asked the city to provide financial incentives for their proposed new KwikStart facility on the west half of Lot 1 of Welter's First Addition.

"In order to provide such assistance, the city needs to add the proposed development as a project in the Urban Renewal (TIF) Plan," continued Farnum.

The project would include a 9,000-square-foot convenience store with fuel and diesel lanes on approximately 5 acres of land near Welter Drive and Amber Road/S. Main Street. The total project would reflect a roughly $2 million investment in the city.

"By adding the project into the TIF," Farnum said, "the city can provide incentives using TIF funding. The city will be paid back in the new taxes generated by the property. The desired incentive package is similar to those provided to neighboring private developments, including those across the street."

Monticello's Planning & Zoning Board would review the proposal during the Jan. 28 meeting.

Farnum said this action by the council just sets the public hearings; it does not commit the city to providing any incentives at this point in time.

"This does not commit the council to adding it (the project) into TIF," he reassured. "I wanted to add that reassurance because I've had some council members question specific provisions of the draft agreement."

The decision of P&Z would come back to the council during their Feb. 17 meeting, in advance of the public hearings.

"At that point," offered Farnum, "we'd have more time to discuss the agreement."

Council member Mary Phelan had a question concerning the final amount for incentives.

"The total agreement was supposed to be $393,000 in incentives," she noted. "But then later on it said "292,000. You (to Farnum) said that was not a mistake because we're giving them $100,000 in land grants? How was the $20,000 an acre determined and is that normal?"

"That's been part of the city's standard policy in the Welter subdivision," Farnum said. "That reflects the higher land cost because of the improvements that have already been made. The city has always had this $20,000 an acre land rebate grant for that particular subdivision in that area. That has crept into other projects."

Council member Dave Goedken claimed there was nothing that tied to the city to the same dollar amount for incentives or land grants as previous projects. Further, he said the city's decision in such incentives, in the past, has been based off of job creation, which he admitted the KwikStar would do.

"The question has been raised, " he added, "if taxpayers are paying $20,000 an acre for every acre out there, do we have the right to know what the first lot sold for per acre? And what this lot is going to bring in per acre? Are we entitled to that (information) being as we're contributing to it?"

Farnum said once the property is sold and the sale has closed, usually that information is available via the Beacon website. But what is not made public is the contract regarding the sale.

"I am 100 percent on board with tax incentives," offered Goedken. "But when we do land grants, that property is taxes that citizens of Monticello have paid in. We're giving away grants. Do we intend to give grants for every single acre out there? We tend to give it to major conglomerates."