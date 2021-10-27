Council sets priorities for Community Building improvements

After several work sessions and a tour of the Community Building, the Monticello City Council approved a tentative schedule on improvements related to the facility.

A preliminary report was presented to the council by members of the Community Building Improvement Committee. Since then, City Administrator Russ Farnum, per direction from the council, rearranged the list into council priorities.

Since then, Public Works staff have knocked two projects off the list: removal of an old piano and an unused radiator in the old coat room.

The first list includes items all related to the stage inside the Community Building, noted as “quick, easy, and cheap” projects.”

• Clean the area around the floor foot lights, and replace the incandescent bulbs with LEDs.

• Test the rolling screen on the stage to see if it’s still functioning. See if it has any historical significance.

• Fill the wooden floor cracks to prevent tripping and possible injuries.

• Replace or remove the main curtain.

Some of the second phase, lower cost projects include:

• Paint the stage walls black. The walls also need plaster repairs.

• Install rollaway steps with a railing for access to the stage from the floor.

• redesign the table and chair storage space under the stage. The committee offered the council a quote for $7,500.

With the exception of any electrical work, the total cost of improvements comes to about $23,500.

“We could bid these projects out and bring them back to the council for approval,” offered Farnum. “This can make the Community Building a much nicer space without a large investment.”

He said further discussions are needed on the intended use of the kitchen before any electrical work could be done, as well as Starlighters II Theatre’s thoughts on future use of the facility.

“We could chip away at more projects as we budget for more capital improvements,” added Farnum. “We don’t have the money to do extensive electrical work first. This gets us started.”