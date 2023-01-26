Council sets public hearing on proposed tax levy

As the City of Monticello moves closer to finalizing the city’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget, a public hearing is required concerning the proposed maximum tax levy.

During the Jan. 16 Monticello City Council meeting, that hearing was set for Monday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m.

The hearing will make the public aware of the proposed maximum property tax dollars to be collected from certain levies. If the city’s tax revenues increase more than 2 percent, the council must approve that increase by a two-thirds vote, instead of a majority (four out of the six council members).

It was announced that a special council meeting will be needed to set that maximum tax levy ahead of the public hearing. That meeting was set for Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

Mayor Dave Goedken explained that number can’t be set until the city’s compensation committee meets to iron out proposed city employee salaries and wages.

“We need to set that levy prior to Feb. 3,” warned City Administrator Russ Farnum.

The tax levy must be published in the public notice in the Monticello Express prior to the hearing and council vote.

A work session was also scheduled following the Jan. 16 council meeting to further discuss the city’s budget. That work session was put on hold until the compensation committee meets.

In other city business:

• The council approved setting the wage for full-time paramedic Kaleb Payne at $23.40 an hour. This is established by the collective bargaining agreement.

• The council approved a lease agreement with Jeff Nagel for 10 acres of farm ground near the airport at $225 per acre.

• During Farnum’s report, he shared that he is working with the Dubuque, Monticello, and Jones County foundations, as well as the DRA, on a program called the Small-town Dreams Initiative.

The fundraising challenge is to encourage and help smaller communities build an endowment to establish a source of revenue community wish-list projects.

“Jacob Oswald (Parks and Rec director) is taking the bull by the horns,” Farnum said of Oswald’s involvement as well. “We’re excited for the opportunity to participate.”

• Farnum also noted that LIHEAP (low-income home energy assistance program) has run out of funds for the calendar year.

“We don’t know when the state will provide more funds,” he said. “But it wasn’t supposed to run out until September.”

LIHEAP provides heating and utility assistance for low-income residents.

• Farnum informed the council about a sewer bill credit request in the amount of $1,947.

The homeowners were out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday when their water heater broke, flooding their basement for four days.

In 2013, the council set a policy to credit sewer bills only $500. Farnum asked if the council would want to reconsider that policy for “water use calamities.” The credit only applies to situations where the excess water does not enter the sewer system. In this case, the water did not enter the sewer. It’s also a one-time-use-only policy.

“We’ll sit on this request until a decision is made,” Farnum said of modifying the policy before a credit could be granted.

• Jim Tajden, Water/Wastewater superintendent, shared that they repaired a water main break near Southhaven Drive and Ridgeview Road.

“The line was almost directly under a house,” he said. “That’s the third time it broke in 30 years. That line is giving us problems.”

With five to six residents on the line, Tjaden felt the city needed to eliminate the feeder line.

• The council cancelled a closed session following their meeting regarding a real estate transaction.