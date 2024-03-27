Council split on P&R seasonal help

Spring is in the air (despite the snowfall last week). As the weather starts to warm up, Monticello Parks and Recreation is preparing for a busy spring and summer with youth sports and outdoor activities.

During the March 18 Monticello City Council meeting, the council was quite divided in terms of approving the hiring of and wages for seasonal and part-time P&R staff.

P&R Director Jacob Oswald asked for the approval of the hiring of the Aquatic Center Manager ($11,000), lead lifeguards ($15 an hour), lifeguards ($12 an hour), park maintenance staff ($15 an hour), as well as staff for MYBSA.

The park maintenance staff entails part-time help in the fall, winter, and spring for FY 2025.

The first motion to approve as requested failed 3-3. (Those for the hiring were Brighton, Brenneman, and Langerman. Those opposed were Goedken, Ellwood, and Phelan.)

Goedken said with the budget cuts the city is facing, adding staff right now is not the direction he wants to go.

“I’m not in favor of that,” he said. “The biggest burden on the taxpayers is labor provided by all city services. I don’t see adding more positions to the payroll.”

Goedken made another motion to approve the hiring, with the exception of a part-time (10 hours a week) staff member for the winter season. That motion failed again, 3-3.

“We want to attract people to our community and this helps our whole community,” voiced Mayor Wayne Peach.

“We can’t keep adding free stuff on the property tax bill,” Goedken said.

Oswald said people want clean parks in Monticello. If the parks aren’t kept up, people will stay away.

“We need someone on staff to allow me and Grace (Dupuy, P&R coordinator) to focus on other tasks,” he said.

Steve Hanken, a resident of Monticello, said he’s walked the Baty Disc Golf Course picking up trash. He said the trash receptacles are always full; no one is emptying the trash.

Goedken said if it’s a matter of picking up trash in the parks, that task can be fulfilled by volunteers, not paid staff.

“Anyone can pick up garbage,” he said. “If people have pride in their community, they’ll volunteer.”

The council asked Oswald to revisit the idea of charging for open gym at the Berndes Center.

“If we charge, we need someone at the Berndes Center all the time,” Oswald said.

Goedken said charging for facility use would offset the part-time help.

“Do we really want to do that to the kids?” asked Oswald.

Goedken said he was in favor of staffing the Aquatic Center, as well as seasonal part-time help for P&R, with the exception of winter help.

“We’re creating another position we haven’t had over the last few years,” he said.

Oswald said it comes down to needing a part-time person (10 hours a week) from January through April, as well as from May through August.

“Last winter we had one employee who worked 20 hours a week, so this idea is not entirely new,” Oswald said.

“Was that position approved by the council?” questioned Goedken.

“Yes, last September,” noted Oswald.

He said they were utilizing Silver Service high school students, but a change in the school day schedule now only allows them to volunteer for a half hour versus an hour and a half.

“That’s not enough time to do much,” Oswald said.

With the council at an impasse, Oswald then requested to hire part-time, five hours a week, to fill 180 hours, September through April.

“With this, you can pick and choose when you need the help the most,” Council member Jake Ellwood said, favoring the idea.

“It gives us some flexibility,” Oswald said. “At least it’s a start.”

The council approved filling the 180 hours, with Council member Mary Phelan opposed.

“It’s creating another position that will never go away,” she said of her “no” vote.