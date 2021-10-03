Council tables action related to former Compadres building

Two agenda items on the March 1 Monticello City Council agenda were tabled following discussion. The council wanted more information before making a decision one way or another.

The first item was related to sanitary sewer repairs on E. Seventh Street and N. Sycamore Street.

There have been issues with the sewer main on Seventh Street, Roto-Rooter videoed the line and found heavy root intrusion in the sewer main from Cedar Street to the new section of E. Seventh Street. This was causing the sewer to backup. Another backup was caused by a dislodged brick wedged into the pipe at the manhole at the intersection of Seventh Street and N. Sycamore Street.

Jim Tjaden, Monticello’s Water/Wastewater superintendent, sought bids to repair the sanitary sewer and manhole on E. Seventh Street and Sycamore Street. Eastern Iowa Excavating was quoted at $27,307.50. Visu-Sewer was quoted at $26,613.63. Tjaden urged the council to replace everything with a new sewer line.

Council member Dave Goedken was against cutting out a portion of the newly-poured Sycamore Street for this project.

City Engineer Patrick Schwickerath wasn’t sure just how much of the street would have to come up, depending on the grade of the main.

With more questions than answers, the council tabled awarding a bid for the sewer line replacement.

The council previously sought RFPs for city-owned property located at 103 W. First St., the former Compadres. The RFPs were related to restoring and improving the building.

The city has been working with Economic Development Director Derek Lumsden on acquiring grants to assist in repairing the building, with the intent of getting the building back on the city’s tax roll.

The council received an RFP from interested developer Matt Kumley of Monticello. In his proposal, Kumley said he felt the best way to move forward would be to demolish the W. First Street building, salvage the storefronts for historical purposes, and rebuild.

A rough estimate for the work is around $1 million, which would include both the street and upper levels of both portions of the Compradres building.

“I can envision this being a multiyear project but would like to have it mostly completed by the summer of 2022 if possible so I am able to get the business (Glass Tap) up and running,” Kumley stated in his RFP.

Furthermore, he asked that the city hand over the building at no cost, with potential tax breaks to help lesson his overall expenses.

“Initially, I would be hoping to see a 50 to 75 percent break for five years due to the scope of the project,” Kumley said.

Goedken asked where the city was at in terms of the grants (Derelict Building Grant and Catalyst Grant) to help restore and repair the roof that has continued to cave in.

“How does the transfer work with the grants?” he asked Lumsden of the funding the city has received.

Mayor Brian Wolken said the city has yet to spend the grants, but if the city chose to essentially return the money, it would negatively impact the city when applying for future building grants.

“None of the work has started yet,” Lumsden said of the asbestos removal and roof repairs. “We can pull the application for the Catalyst Grant.”

Lumsden reminded the council that the grant would allow the city to renovate the building, but not tear it down as Kumley suggested.

Council member Tom Yeoman offered that he had heard from another developer who may also be interested in the building, but who did not support an RFP per the council’s request. Yeoman said this developer would be interested only if the city kept the funding from the two grant programs.

“He’ll pay for the property versus ask the city to give it to him,” Yeoman said.

Lumsden reminded the council that a decision has to be made sooner rather than later due to time constraints with the grants.

Again, the council tabled any action.

In other city business:

• The council approved an 28E agreement with the Monticello School District for the School Resource Officer (SRO) position.

• The council approved an amendment to the Northridge Addition development plan.

The developers have approached the city with a request to add a cul-de-sac instead of the through street to John Drive.

• A public hearing was set for Monday, April 5 at 6 p.m. on the proposed vacation of active road right of way near Locust Street.

• The council approved the second reading of an ordinance amending provisions pertaining to the Library Board of Trustees.

The seven-member board calls for one member to live outside of city limits. The library board would like to increase that to two board members.