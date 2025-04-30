Council tables amending Solid Waste Ordinance, increase of fees

There was much discussion during the April 21 Monticello City Council meeting concerning the new garbage and recycling rates that would take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Last fall, the council approved an extension to their contract with Republic Services out of Peosta that handles all residential and commercial garbage and recycling, unless the owner has a private contract with another operation.

For one-and-two-family residential properties, the rate for calendar year 2025 was $20.90 per month. For the next four years, the rates would be:

• 2026, $26.75 per month

• 2027, $28.09 per month

• 2028, $29.49 per month

• 2029, $30.98 per month

For multi-family dwellings that do not use dumpsters, the rates would remain the same as above.

For multi-family dwellings or personal residential properties with a dumpster, the rate for 2025 was $8.73 per yard, per collection. The rates for the next four years would be:

• 2026, $9.66 per yard, per collection

• 2027, $10.15 per yard, per collection

• 2028, $10.65 per yard, per collection

• 2029, $11.18 per yard, per collection

In addition, multi- and single-family residences that utilize a dumpster will be assessed a monthly recycling fee of $4.75 per month, per unit. Owners of apartment complexes with five units or more that have commercial dumpster recycling collection will not be assessed the $4.75 fee.

Properties zoned commercial and industrial will also have the same fee schedule above, per yard, per collection.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said the fees have also been adjusted to reflect solid waste fees associated with the Jones County transfer station, as well as the time it takes city staff to implement changes in billing.

He proposed to the council that if they were uncomfortable with the large rate increase from 2025 to 2026, “the rates would be adjusted so that the fee structure spreads that increase out over more than one year. That would require spending down reserves in the city’s sanitation fund to pay for the initial year of increase rates, as the fees would not cover the cost of garbage disposal.”

Aside from solid waste (garbage and recycling) collection, the city’s current yard waste disposal program is funded through a $2 monthly fee that has been incorporated into utility bills. If the city increased that fee by $1, to $3, that would be an additional $21,000 a year in revenue the city could put towards a forestry program for the removal of trees and stumps in the rights-of-way.

“This would reduce pressure on the General Fund and Road Use Tax sources that were used in the past few years,” explained Farnum. “The tree removal of our public trees has been impacting our community and our budget.”

The entire ordinance requires three readings to become official. Farnum recommended the council just pass the first reading, if they were so inclined.

“There are a couple of tweaks we need to make to the ordinance,” he said.

Council member Mary Phelan felt the increase in fees would just be absorbed “as the costs come through.

“Otherwise we’re going to be upside down somewhere in the General Fund or somewhere else,” she said of the budget.

Farnum said the council could pass the first reading of the ordinance, but remove the section that pertains to the yard waste fees for now.

Council member Dave Goedken asked if the city was close to finishing up the removal of trees due to the Emerald Ash Borer. Public Works Director Nick Kahler said they are almost done removing trees, but not the stumps.

“We have lots of stumps to take care of yet,” he said.

Council members Scott Brighton and Goedken were opposed to the additional $1 toward the yard waste site.

“Let’s raise the rates when we need to, not just because,” commented Goedken.

The council chose to table any action on the ordinance.

In other city business:

• Mayor Wayne Peach read a proclamation declaring the month of May Frontline Worker Appreciation Month.

• The council awarded the pavement repair and crack sealing project at the airport to Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, LLC out of Wisconsin. They were the low bidder at $628,613.95. This includes the base bid and all alternatives.

• The council approved the 11th pay request from Bill Bruce Builders in the amount of $839,937.09 related to the sewer plant project.

• The council approved a 28E agreement with the Monticello school district related to the use of school-owned property and facilities.

In February, the city looked at future use of the ball fields in and around the football field, as well as both Shannon and Carpenter schools for Parks and Rec purposes.

Under the agreement, the city will pay $1,000 to the school district to offset the costs needed to maintain the facilities. Payment will stem from ball tournament revenue and/or be split with league expenses.

• The council approved a loan agreement to issue funding for a new street sweeper.

Public Works will make a down payment of $100,000. The loan amount would be for $151,000. The loan would flow through F&M Bank at 4.25 percent interest.

• The council approved setting wages for seasonal P&R and aquatic center staff.

• The council approved a 28E agreement with the Monticello school district related to the SRO (school resource officer) position.

The cost of the full-time position, including wages and benefits, would be split 60/40, with the school paying 60 percent of the costs.

The seventh year of the SRO program will wrap up in May.

Current SRO Dawn Graver will be retiring. Taking over will be Officer Erik Honda.

• Lori Lynch, ambulance director, informed the council that they are still looking to hire an EMT and an on-call paramedic.