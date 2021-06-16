Council tables cemetery pavement project

A paving project at Oakwood Cemetery was put on hold by the Monticello City Council during their June 7 meeting after seeing the costs associated with the bids.

Roughly 870 feet needs to be paved. The cemetery budget has $15,000 for this current fiscal year. Public Works Director Nick Kahler said they could also borrow the $15,000 anticipated in the next fiscal year. However, the $30,000 would still not cover the lowest bid.

Three bids were received for paving:

• Accent Construction, $44,781 (with an additional $3,380 for landscaping work)

• Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete, $46,040

• Midwest Concrete Inc., $55,902

With the lowest bid from Accent, an additional $14,781 would still be needed.

Kahler asked the council if they should proceed with the project and just pave up to what $30,000 would cover, or amend the cemetery budget and pave the whole driveway.

Council member Dave Goedken asked if the city paved a portion now and waited a year, would Accent still offer the same unit pricing later on.

“We’d have to rebid it next year,” Khaler said.

“I think it needs to be done,” Goedken said of the entire project. “We need to move forward with it. I’m in favor of amending the budget to get it paved.”

Council member Candy Langerman said if they do wait, the cost of materials would likely increase.

“Let’s not stick our hands in the cookie jar too many times,” warned Mayor Brian Wolken.

At the same time, though, Wolken said if they do decide to pave it, it needs to be done all at once.

Council member Chris Lux asked where the remaining funds would come from to cover the costs. She said the city already has several expensive projects in works: new waste water treatment plant and Sixth Street Ditch.

“I’m concerned where the money is going to come from,” she voiced.

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen commented that there is funding in the cemetery improvement fund that could possibly help cover the rest of the project costs.

“But I don’t know how much is in there,” she said off-hand.

Kahler said if they only paved a portion of the driveway, where would they start and stop.

Goedken said the west and south should be done first. “The back side is high and dry; it could wait.”

Kahler reminded the council that after they pave this particular driveway, everything at Oakwood would be paved.

“We’d just have places where we need to patch,” he said.

The council voted to table approving the bid until they have more information on the budget and improvement fund figures.