Council tables new P&R part-time position

A request from Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Oswald to hire a part-time Adult Recreation/Events Coordinator was tabled during the Nov. 18 Monticello City Council meeting.

This permanent part-time position would encompass 32 hours a week "to enhance the department's ability to meet the recreational, seasonal, and wellness needs of the adult community. This role aims to develop inclusive programs and, in the long-term, introduce therapeutic activities that support individuals facing physical, mental, or emotional challenges."

The 2022 P&R Master Plan noted that 52 percent of the respondents would support group fitness classes. Sixty-seven percent wanted to see movies in the park and special events.

The pay would be $23.44 an hour (including benefits), with an anticipated start date of January.

Oswald was able to set aside $16,000 in his FY 2025 budget, with expected programming revenues to generate the difference of about $3,500. Moving forward, the position would be incorporated into the P&R budget, without increasing budgetary requests of the city (increasing property taxes).

Council member Mary Phelan admitted confusion in this request because during the previous council meeting, it was mentioned hiring a 10- to 20-hour position. There was also much talk last time about how to cover 200 hours of overtime (OT) stemming from P&R Coordinator Grace Dupuy's position.

"Now this has morphed into 32 hours a week, about a $40,000 a year position," Phelan said. "I did not intend to create a 32-hour-a-week job in these times where we're trying to build a new school and our revenues are upside down."

Phelan said she supports creating this new P&R position, but not at 32 hours.

"I just think it's a little too aggressive out of the gate. I think we should start a little slower and see if there's momentum and have a proven track record before it escalates to this level," Phelan added.

Council member Dave Goedken agreed with Phelan.

"We have no idea what the participation is going to be," he said of the adult and therapeutic programming.

He asked Oswald how this $40,000 position would be funded if programming revenue/fees are projected to be $3,500.

Oswald said he's looked into 33 individual programs throughout the course of a year, but the number of programs would ultimately be up to the new hire.

"Those are just adult programs; that doesn't take into consideration the therapeutic programming that we would hope to include, as well as special events and family activities," said Oswald. "Right now we're running two adult programs and bringing in about $4,000 to $5,000."

"You think these programs are going to generate enough money to pay that salary?" proposed Goedken.

"Not in full," answered Oswald. "But the goal would be for a large portion of it."

"You're diving in pretty deep with no idea whatsoever of what participation will be," Goedken said.

Council member Jake Ellwood asked if this position grows to full-time, where would the additional pay come from. Oswald said many of the same line items he used to create the position (league expenses, part-time wages, concessions, recreation contract services, and advertising/legal).

The council asked Oswald to provide more information as to how this same position would operate at a maximum of 20 hours a week, as well as addressing Dupuy's 200 hours of OT.

"If we could get this down to more like 20 hours a week," said Phelan, "I would be on board with that. I would like to see it tested a little bit. This is a leap without seeing if there's momentum and the costs are getting subsidized by revenue."