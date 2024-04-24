Council unanimously approves Fiscal Year 2025 budget

It was unanimous vote of the Monticello City Council during the April 22 council meeting to adopt the FY 2025 city budget.

A public hearing was held, with no public comment being made; no comments were received ahead of time by city staff.

Before the council adopted the budget, however, a motion was made to amend the proposed resolution.

The amended resolution includes cutting $81,850 from the budget. That sum is obtained by cutting funding from the Mayor and City Council line items, as well as City Hall, the Community Building, and Health Insurance. This allows the city to leave the overall property taxes collected the same as FY 2024. (In actuality, the taxes to be collected in FY25 will be $2,202 less than FY24.)

The resulting tax rate will be 15.22168.

In addition, the amendment will further cut $25,000 from the City Engineer and City Attorney line items, as well as $25,000 from the $50,000 set-aside for capital improvements for the Community Building.

“I feel Sally (Hinrichsen, city clerk), Russ (Farnum, city administrator), and the city staff did an excellent job in scouring this (budget),” praised Council member Mary Phelan, who has sought additional cuts to the FY25 budget.

Council member Dave Goedken questioned cutting the Community Building budget.

“We’re just moving money around,” Council member Scott Brighton noted.

Goedken said if the Community Building capital money is not going to be used for its intended purposes, it should go toward ash tree removal and smaller street repair projects.

“We continue to have new spending,” he continued. “We’re spending the people’s property taxes without any consideration.”

“We all agreed (on the cuts),” Phelan reminded Goedken. (The council held a budget work session on April 15 and the consensus was to cut the $81,850, plus money from the Attorney and Engineer.) “We need to have some headroom and not cut everything out from the get-go. I think this is very fair and the staff worked very hard to make some concessions.”

In other city business:

• The council approved a 28E agreement between the city and the Monticello Community School district for the use of ball diamonds and maintenance of school property.

The city pays $1,000 to the district to offset the cost of maintenance. The district handles the maintenance.

• The council approved authorizing City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen to make appropriate transfers stemming from FY24.

• The council approved the sale or transfer of Lot 1 of the BR3 Subdivision (associated with Dollar Fresh) under the terms of a development agreement with BR3 Development LLC.

The developers have completed the addition of a sidewalk and plan to complete landscaping in May in front of the property.

Under the agreement, the council must approve of the sale or transfer of the property. BR3 transferred the property to Axia US Acquisitions LLC in June 2022. The property is now held by AXGNL 1 Monticello IA LP. In the agreement, the seller BR3, retains the rights to the rebates, even though the taxes are paid by Axia.