Council urges survey before approving fencing permit

The Monticello City Council was asked to consider a permit filed by Dave Lumpa, S. Linden Street, for the installation of a chain link fence along the north and south sides of Lumpa’s property, as well as a privacy fence in the backyard.

The matter came before the council during their April 7 meeting because Lumpa’s neighbors, Kim and Steve Tauke, did not sign off on the permit.

Kim shared their point of view as to why they object.

She said when they bought their home, the paved driveway was already in place. They have a garage, but don’t park their vehicles inside “because you have to kink the car to get into the garage.” So the Tuakes park in their driveway, which is not wide enough to get out of one side of their vehicles without infringing on Lumpa’s property.

“To put a fence up, an 8-foot fence, there’s no room,” said Kim. “We won’t have enough room to use our driveway if this happens. We’ve tried to be good neighbors. We’ve put up with a lot over the years.”

Mayor Wayne Peach said when reviewing the property boundaries online via the county, there is also some confusion.

Kim said the fence would limit their use of their own driveway, and could cause an issue when they go to sell their home at any time.

“We, as neighbors, put up with Dave using our driveway to get into his yard to get equipment or haul gravel in, etc.,” Kim said. “We’ve never said anything about that. There’s kind of a give and take here. But this is something that’s really going to cause an issue if this fence goes up.”

Council member Scott Bright, who visited the properties with Council member Josh Brenneman, recommended Lumpa pay for a survey so everyone knows exactly where the property lines are.

“That’s the way the code is stated,” Council member Dave Goedken agreed. “If we have people don’t sign his permit for whatever reasons, the city council can override it. But the code requires you to pay for the survey.”

The council tabled any action.

In other city business:

• The council held a public hearing and approved the vacation of a portion of right of way easement in Lot 1 of Welter’s First Addition associated with the Kwik Star project.

• The council heard from local artist Donna Zimmerman who would like to paint a mural inside the Renaissance Center in honor of veterans. She plans to have the work done by Memorial Day.

The council approved the request not-to-exceed $500.

• The council approved the preliminary and final plats of the Shorey Acres Subdivision on 150th Avenue, which is within the 2-mile jurisdiction of the city.

• The council approved the second change order in the decreased amount of $6,129.32, submitted by Bill Bruce Builders associated with the sewer plant project.

The council also approved accepting a perpetual ingress/egress easement from Michael and Emily Kraus, also associated with the sewer plant project. This allows the contractor to add a driveway on the west side of building so Water Department staff access to all sides.

• The council approved all city employees’ wages for the calendar year ending Dec. 31, 2024.

• Library Director Faith Brehm shared with the council that while the bills targeting public libraries within the Iowa Legislature are not going through, there is a federal executive order that will hurt libraries in Iowa.

The executive order sunsets the Institute for Museums and Library Services (IMLS), which gives money to the State Library of Iowa. That money is then handed down to smaller libraries like the Monticello Public Library.

“What they pay for are things like our website, the interlibrary loan service, the e-book service and audio books through Libby; that’s all mostly paid for by the state library,” noted Brehm. “There are a lot of other things, but those are the big things. Libby alone, they pay $25,000 for that subscription for us. So those are things that we are potentially going to be losing in the next few months as we see how the funding goes.

“If there are things you would like to see the library keep, we ask that people reach out to members of Congress to ask them to keep supporting the IMLS and to fund it again for the next fiscal year,” urged Brehm.

• City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen shared a letter from the Iowa DOT with the council about a PCC patching project on Highway 151, from Highway 13 to Highway 61.

No timeline was given.