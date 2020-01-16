Counseling has been beneficial to district

Two new positions in the Monticello Community School District, shared with Anamosa, are reaping positive benefits for the district, according to a school counselor’s report delivered at the work session of the Monticello School Board, Jan. 8.

In addition to the high school, middle school and elementary school counselor positions, the district now benefits from the work of K-12 social worker Samantha Hosch and K-12 school counselor Sammy Grippo.