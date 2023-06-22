County adds card access to Broadway Place Annex

During the June 13 Jones County Supervisors meeting, the board approved using $23,819 of ARPA funds to fulfill a quote from Radio Communications to install five proxy card readers on the exterior doors at Broadway Place Annex.

There was a comment at the last board meeting that the quote might be too high.

“The quote is not really out of line,” commented County Auditor Whitney Hein. “It’s very comparable.”

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder asked if seeking one quote from one company would go against the county’s purchasing policy by not seeking competitive quotes.

“This is the next phase (of the project),” said IT Director Lisa Mootz. “I am 100 percent in favor of this. It provides more security. I’ve heard nothing but positive comments about the card readers.”

Sheriff Greg Graver offered to the board, “You know where I stand. This is just another level of protecting the taxpayers’ assets here. We can allow or deny access.”

He said there are multiple security cameras at Broadway that provide security footage as well if needed.

In addition, Graver said there are a lot of keys “out there” to various county facilities.

“We don’t know who all has keys,” he said. “For the county as a whole, we need to move forward and do this. And ARPA is a smart way to go about it.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Hein if Shive-Hattery included the Broadway offices in their master plan of the courthouse once the jail and Sheriff’s Office moves into a new facility.

“Broadway was not part of that plan,” assured Hein. “The plan was short 1,000 square feet, based on the needs of the offices here. It is not in the plan to move Broadway here.”

Schlarmann said should those offices relocate in the next two to three years, he didn’t feel it was smart spending the $23,819.

“We would still retain that building for storage,” Hein said. “We have lots of storage needs.”

Supervisor Jeff Swisher said the Clerk of Court, a state office, stores all of their files at Broadway due to the need for storage as well.

In other county business:

• The board set a public hearing for Tuesday, July 11, at 9:30 a.m. concerning a request to vacate and close a segment of Thurs Street in Center Junction.

“It’s a short stretch of Third Street,” noted County Engineer Derek Snead. “It’s an unused piece of ground.”

He said the landowner is the same on the north and south side of the road.

“It’ll essentially go into the owner’s existing property,” added Snead. It’s doesn’t affect access; it’s an unincorporated village.”

• The board rehired Korri Root as an on-call substitute for Senior Dining at $15 an hour.