County adopts tanning inspection ordinance

Due to the fact that the state department of health is no longer inspecting tanning beds, Jones County Board of Health is taking it upon themselves to keep the inspections in place.

Paula Hart, BOH administrator, and Jim Hodina, Linn County Public Health (LCPH), met with the Jones County Supervisors during their June 9 board meeting to present a local ordinance that would keep the inspections local.

“We’ve always done tanning inspections in Jones County,” said Hart. “The state is no longer supporting those inspections. So we’re creating our own ordinance locally.”

Hart explained LCPH would handle the inspections and collect the fees, which will increase to $37.50 per bed per business (the same fees Linn County is currently charging).

The local ordinance pretty much mimics the state code, with the exception of the age limit. The Jones County BOH added that anyone under the age of 16 must have an adult present at the tanning facility.

“It’s to protect young people,” explained Hart.

Hodina said having a local ordinance is the only way tanning beds can be inspected from here on out.

This countywide ordinance applies to all businesses with tanning services in Jones County, not just in the unincorporated areas.

“We have six tanning facilities throughout the whole county,” shared Hart, who notified all of the businesses impacted before the ordinance was brought to the supervisors’ attention.

Hart said she did hear back from one business owner who was concerned about verifying the age of a minor as well as the fees applied to multiple tanning beds. Hart said the business was impacted due to the pandemic, and the owner felt the increase in inspection fees would further impact her business.

The board of supervisors approved the first of three considerations for the tanning facility ordinance, which goes into effect July 1.

In other county business:

• The board approved filing tax liens for delinquent water/sewer bills for the Center Junction sanitary sewer/water systems for several properties, totaling $3,775.62.

The board also approved tax liens for delinquent sewer bills for the Fairview sanitary sewer system for multiple properties, totaling $1,997.

All of the properties received 30-day notices.

• The board tabled action to sell county property located at 311 W. Main St. in Wyoming (former Dirks oil station).