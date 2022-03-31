County agrees to cover half of Dillon Bridge condition report

The Jones County Board of Supervisors approved spending $12,500 (or less) for an engineering proposal related to the condition and possible repairs of Dillon Military Bridge in Anamosa. The bridge sits over the Wapsipinicon River at the state park.

During the March 22 board meeting, the supervisors met with Nathan Miller with Origin Design, as well as Anamosa City Administrator Beth Brincks, and diver Tom Durgin.

Brincks said a deep dive is needed to really look at the condition of the abutments of the bridge.

The cost of the engineering is expected to cost $25,000, split between Anamosa and the county.

“The (Anamosa) city council preliminarily approved it, pending your decision,” noted Brincks.

Durgin said if he did the dive himself, it could shave off about $4,500 from the total cost.

“The dive is a gray area,” he said.

Miller explained Origin, a professional engineering firm, has to utilize a commercially certified diver to gain the necessary information needed for the bridge report.

“But, we can incorporate information given to us from any source and include that in our recommendation,” offered Miller.

“Safety is a huge concern,” noted Durgin of the bridge’s location to the Wapsipinicon River dam. “Lower and warmer water is better.”

He said he still plans to do the dive and provide any useful information that he can.

“Tom does diving for emergency services and we train with him,” added Supervisor Jeff Swisher, noting that Durgin has assisted with vehicle recoveries before.

Miller said the idea behind this project is to provide an in-depth inspection of the bridge deck and “identify specific components and the condition for load rating.

“We’ll prepare a preliminary restoration report and establish probable projected costs so the county and the city know what restoration efforts will entail and the size of the project,” he added.

Any repairs will need to be coordinated with the DNR and the Iowa Historic Preservation Office “to maintain historic eligibility.” (Dillon Bridge is not listed on the National Register of Historic Places.)

Despite the approval of the $12,500 on the engineering report, the county has not said they will contribute yet toward the cost to repair the bridge.

Not know where that funding might come from, the supervisors asked Miller how long the report would be good for, noting the costs and analysis.

“The inspection and needed repairs will be based on the current condition,” he said. “With any additional damage, it would be hard to say if I could honor the cost. But we’ll work with you and stay on top of it.”

Swisher said another high-water event could cause more damage to the bridge.

“It’s been hit with a number of floods and no one has filed anything with FEMA,” said Swisher. “That’s just crazy.”

Miller said the City of Anamosa did file a damage report with FEMA after the 2008 flood, but not repairs or action was taken on behalf of the city at the time.

“FEMA will look at that and have a hard time allocating more money,” he warned. “Anamosa was offered funding and they declined.”

“Would the DNR help with maintenance?” asked Swisher.

“They washed their hands of it,” commented Durgin.

“They’re out,” added Brincks.

“So how are we in if we don’t own it?” asked Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

Durgin said the Anamosa Council reached out to Jones County Economic Development about possible funding sources, but nothing was available.

“There is not a lot (of funding options) for pedestrian bridges unless they’re part of a trail,” noted Brincks.

“Historical bridges are nice to look at,” said Zirkelbach. “But maybe we need something stable for the future?”