County amends FY2020 budget due to COVID-19 expenses

Due to increased spending related to the county’s response to COVID-19, the Jones County Supervisors held a public hearing and approved amending the Fiscal Year 2020 county budget. This also included adjusting the appropriations of the various county departments.

Those adjustments included:

• A $10,000 increase to the Auditor’s budget. Roughly $4,500 is expected to be reimbursed with federal and state funds from the CARES Act.

• A $15,000 increase to General Services. This is for security and screening of the public at west entrance of the courthouse. Sulzner said she anticipates a reimbursement of a portion of the funds from FEMA.

• A $12,500 increase to Public Health for additional department staff. Again, a reimbursement from FEMA for a portion of the funds is expected.

• A $44,000 increase to Senior Dining for food distribution. Sulzner explained an 85 percent to 100 percent reimbursement from either FEMA or CDBG (Community Development Black Grant).

• A $510,000 increase to the Conservation Capital fund to reimburse the DNR for advances on two grants associated with the Mon Maq Dam project. Sulzner said the county has been holding the money in reserve for a few years now.

• An $80,000 reduction from the Conservation Capital fund related to the Mon Maq Dam expenditures.

(Note: Sulzner explained that it is likely none of the increased expenditure reimbursements would take place this fiscal year, but after July 1.)

In other county business:

• The board approved a fence compensation sub-contract with Roger Brannaman for the 15th Street grading project. The contract is in the amount of $4,475.

• County Engineer Derek Snead updated the board on contract rock. Contractors started early last week in the southeast portion of the county. They’ll continue to work their way west.

• Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Old Dubuque Road/Highway 151 meetings have been on hold.

Snead did share that he put together a preliminary design that will eventually go to the committee of county and Anamosa city officials for review. He’s still in talks with the DOT for funding sources.

“I’ll report to everyone after I meet with the committee,” said Snead.

• The board approved a quote for $1,270.37 with Leroy Hartwig for installation of a boundary fence near Edinburgh Manor.

• The board approved an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Heritage Agency on Aging for increased reimbursement for meals for Senior Dining.