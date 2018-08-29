County, Anamosa to explore joint law enforcement facility

The Jones County Supervisors seemed to be agreeable to the proposed concept of a joint law enforcement facility housing the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Anamosa Police Department.

During the board’s Aug. 21 meeting, Anamosa City Administrator Jacob Sheridan and new Anamosa Police Chief Jeremiah Hoyt met with the board to discuss the possibility.

Sheridan previously visited with Sheriff Greg Graver about the idea, and informed the board that Graver felt it was worth looking into.