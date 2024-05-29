County, Anamosa go into depth on Dillon Bridge situation

Jones County and the City of Anamosa came together on May 21 to discuss the future of the historic Dillon Military Bridge.

The bridge is located over the Wapsipinicon River Bridge, and is currently closed to any and all types of traffic due to the deterioration of the bridge.

In mid-April, the Anamosa City Council voted to move forward with an inspection of the bridge, at a cost of $60,300. The idea is the county would pay half the cost.

That led the county to question the decision, because a 28E agreement between both entities calls for the county to provide written approval of any maintenance to the bridge prior to spending any money.

“We were really surprised with what we saw in the paper. In a way, it kind of caught us off guard,” voiced Supervisor Joe Oswald. “It left us out of the loop, basically. And we’re expected to pay for half of a decision that the City of Anamosa made. That was our concern.”

Anamosa City Administrator Jeremiah Hoyt said when he presented to the supervisors several options and cost estimates for the bridge back in February, he thought that spoke to the city’s plans to move forward with an initial assessment.

“I ended that meeting with if there was any input or direction that the supervisors would like me to go,” he said. “There were no objections made at that time, with the caveat that we all know it’ll be costly, no matter which direction we go.

“The first and required step with whatever happens next, whatever direction we choose to go, is this initial assessment,” he continued. “The remarks in the paper were maybe a misstep in words, in my opinion, more so than an overall procedural misstep. Moving forward, I hope we can continue to discuss what comes next.”

The city is working with Melissa Clow, an engineer with HR Green on this initial assessment.

“We need a complete inspection; that needs to happen,” urged Hoyt. “We can’t work one way or the other without a complete inspection and more concrete numbers. And then we can make a decision with which way we want to go.”

Clow shared that the $60,300 would cover.

“The initial step is the inspection and to analyze the structure to see if it can be maintained in place,” she said, “if it can be relocated, or if there is another option that needs to be considered. We are not moving forward with anything until that’s analyzed and discussed and we have direction to move forward with an option. We have concept planning in here that includes permitting with the DNR and having all of those discussions once we know if it will stay in place or be removed.”

The supervisors said a project like this is not something the county budgeted for at this time.

“I don’t know if the city is in any hardships, but the county certainly is,” Oswald said. “Honestly, I don’t know where we come up with half of that at this point. We made several cuts in our budget that we didn’t want to have to do.”

“It’s pretty tough for us to give money to this project when we had to slash the Conservation budget and what they had for projects out there,” added Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

Hoyt said when he came to the county in February, the city started working this assessment into their budget.

“I wanted to reiterate to the supervisors that this was a project being pursued and these were potential costs and that we were budgeting for those things,” he said. “I assumed that would have been taken into account by the supervisors that this was a potential cost.”

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons brought to everyone’s attention that the 28E agreement does allow for Anamosa to take the lead on maintenance of the bridge, “provided they get prior written authorization from the county to do so before they start spending money.

“They didn’t do that,” he said. “I was here for that February conversation; that was a conversation about options. The city took action to start spending money without prior authorization from the county. Why should the county be on the hook for it when they didn’t follow the procedures of the 28E, which is why we’re all here in the first place.”

Anamosa Mayor Rod Smith asked where both entities go from here.

“Do we shelve this project?” he asked. “This is not going away. Do we continue to kick the can down the road? If it falls in the river, you’re not going to have time to react and figure things out. You’re going to have to do things very quickly. What conversations do we need to have now that we’re all in agreement based on this misstep?”

Supervisor John Schlarmann offered his opinion that the county needs to kick in funding for the assessment, to do its part. He urged the city to look into removing the bridge completely off the river, and then the structure falls in the city’s hands after that.

“At this point in the game, we’re not going to have $300,000 to $400,000 to put toward this bridge,” he said. “Get the bridge off the river and then let the city do something with it, like a walking trail.

“Not sure why we’re a part of the agreement, but we are, and we should obligate money,” he concluded.

Anamosa City Attorney Pat O’Connell said if the bridge does fall in the river, the DNR will demand it be removed, which would fall on the city and the county.

“What we don’t want is to get into some legal conflict where we’re trying to have a court declare the responsibilities of the parties. I think we all kind of agree on that. It’s a question of funding,” he said.

Those at the table felt the Iowa DNR needed to be part of the discussion now rather than later, despite the DNR stepping away from the 28E agreement.

“The DNR should have to come to at least one of these meetings and explain themselves when the entire foundation of this structure is in state property,” said Lyons.

“That discussion needs to take place before we spend any money,” agreed Oswald.

Jones County Engineer Derek Snead warned that any project associated with Dillon Bridge could take months to over a year with all of the permits needed.

“A bridge this old, it’s estimated that it could be between 12 to 18 months to get the permitting needed to do anything with it. It’s a very expensive and lengthy process,” he said.

The county offered to revisit the bridge discussion during their next board meeting and take some sort of action at that time.