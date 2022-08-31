County approves 28E for federal bridge grant

Jones County is taking part in a $49,200,000 federal BIP (Bridge Investment Program) grant.

During the Aug. 23 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board approved a 28E agreement associated with the grant application. The application includes infrastructure projects in eight different counties in Iowa, including Jones. County Engineer Derek Snead is applying for $5.8 million to rebuild the Landis Road Bridge over the Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa.

“We’re bundling our bridge projects together for one application,” Snead said, hoping for greater results versus all eight counties applying against one another.

The application requires one of the counties to take the lead. Snead said Washington County has offered to take on the task, at no cost to the others involved.

“Everyone will get their funds dispersed,” Snead told the board.

The application process requires multiple documents, which is why a lead agent is needed.

“It’s a tedious process,” said Snead. “But each county will be responsible for giving Washington County the information they’ll need. And we don’t have to pay them for their services.”

Snead said they hope to submit the application by the end of September. The counties should be notified by this winter whether the grant application was successful or not.

The BIP grant is offering $2 billion toward bridge projects across the country.

“This program targets rural areas,” commented Snead.

In other county business:

• Following the board’s tour of the Broadway Place Annex at their last meeting, Auditor Whitney Hein suggested they discuss any changes to the lease agreements, including the square footage each entity/agency occupies.

The lease agreements will be on the board’s next agenda.

• The board accepted the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation to make text amendments to Articles XXIII and XXVI concerning membership on P&Z and the Board of Adjustment (BOA).

A public hearing on the matter is set for Sept. 13, at 9:10 a.m.

• The board approved a 14-day extension on a reoccurring nuisance located at 24052 Ridge Rd. E-28 in Anamosa.

The owners previously received a 45-day extension to clean up the property. The extension expired on Aug. 12.

The board also directed Land Use Administrator Michele Lubben to send nuisance notices as the board of supervisors, and not as Land Use.

“It should have our names on it and not Michele’s,” noted Supervisor Joe Oswald. “We’re the ones directing her to do this.”

“But people still don’t get it,” Lubben said of the association with the nuisances.

• Lubben updated the board on a BOA meeting scheduled for Aug. 23.

The agenda included three applications from landowners for auxiliary use permits.