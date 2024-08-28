County approves contract to design Public Safety Facility

Jones County is another step closer to building a Public Safety Storage Facility.

During the Aug. 20 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved authorizing County Auditor Whitney Hein to sign the contract with Solum Lang Architects out of Cedar Rapids. The vote passed 3-2, with Supervisors Ned Rohwedder and John Schlarmann opposed.

Previously, the board agreed to commit $1.6 million in ARPA funds toward this project.

"Since that (amount) was all-encompassing," noted Hein, "they (Solum Lang) are projecting construction to be $1.25 million. The remaining will be for inspections, contingencies, and give us a little space if something comes in a little higher than anticipated."

Solum Lang's fees are based on 10 percent of the project costs, or $125,000. Hein said many of the companies that bid on the project mentioned that architectural fees are typically 10 percent of the construction costs.

She said the contract is fairly "cookie-cutter," what the company uses for all of its architect and design services.

The fee includes their mechanical and civil engineering services as well.

"They are very aware that this is going to be a budget-based building," Hein noted for her recent conversation with Solum Lang. "They understand that this is what we have to spend and no more."

In other county business:

• The board held a closed session with Conservation Director Brad Mormann per Iowa Code 21.5 "to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the government body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the government body would receive for that property."

• The board made of record the Jones County Joint Communications' promotion of Tricia Conter as Lead Dispatcher, effective Aug. 12. This is a new position.

• The board approved issuing a civil citation against Faron Fritz, for an ongoing nuisance located at 24051 Ridge Rd./County Road E-28.

• The board approved a 30-day extension for a nuisance property located at 9073 County Road E-45, owned by Matthew Mayberry. If the nuisance is not addressed within those 30 days, a civil citation will be issued.

• The board approved issuing an official notice to abate a nuisance located at 8360 Slide Roack Rd., owned by Shawn Walker. The board gave him 30 days to abate.

• During the previous board meeting, a public hearing was held to discuss a nuisance located at 12645 105th Ave., Center Junction, owned by Judy Raymond. She was given 60 days to address the dilapidated structure on her property.

The board approved giving her an additional 30 days.

• The board approved issuing a civil citation against Lynn Leibold, for a nuisance located at 22188 162nd Ave., Monticello.

• The board approved the second consideration to re-zone 1.90 acres in Castle Grove Township from A1-Agricultural to I1-Industrial. The property is owned by Ben and Hilary Hogan.

• The board approved a fence compensation sub-contract with Sharon Hurt-Fell on 215th Avenue in the amount of $4,000.